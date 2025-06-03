Softil and Mocotec Team Up to Bring Germany's Public Safety Agencies into the World of Mission-Critical Communications

Martin Schick, CEO of Mocotec Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

Mocotec using Softil's BEEHD MCX technology to develop advanced measuring and analysis tools for 3GPP compliant MCX terminal devices, services and equipment

This cooperation agreement with Softil aims to bring the many advantages of 5G mobile communications and potentially 6G for more effective mission-critical communications operations” — Martin Schick, CEO of Mocotec

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) solutions enabler, and Mocotec, Germany’s mobile communications technologies specialist for private and public TETRA and LTE/4G/5G networks, today jointly announce a pioneering agreement that will enable Germany’s public safety agencies to become more productive and to better communicate during emergencies and disasters.“This cooperation agreement with Softil aims to bring the many advantages of 5G mobile communications and potentially 6G for more effective mission-critical communications operations,” says Martin Schick, CEO of Mocotec. “It will promote the development of broadband communication solutions across the board to better support our emergency services in their daily tasks with secure, high availability uniformly throughout Germany at all times.”“Softil’s BEEHD MCX enabling technology already empowers many of the MCX devices and equipment used by public safety and emergency service agencies around the world,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “This agreement with Mocotec will be instrumental in advancing one of Europe’s largest economies in the MCX revolution.”Mocotec won a grant from the BDBOS, The Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio in Germany, to develop solutions for measuring/analytic tools for Germany’s up and coming MCX network. The BDBOS’ grant program is called KoPa_45 and is aimed at enabling innovation for the needs of Public Safety.The project will develop tools for quick verification of service quality and performance in MCX devices and equipment. In the future these tools will support, for example. evaluating interoperability of different MCX terminal devices based on open 3GPP standards.Mocotec has licensed Softil’s BEEHD technology to develop these tools and solutions in the shortest timeframe and minimize development costs. The solution will be developed as part of Mocotec’s Dispatch product line, enabling MCX functionality across all elements. It will also include service validation, assurance, and measurement features within its overall dispatch offering.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About MocotecMocotec GmbH, headquartered in Tating, Germany, is a specialized provider of professional communication solutions in the field of TETRA digital radio technology. The company develops and distributes highly specialized products for security-critical applications, focusing on dispatcher systems for control centers, voice recorders for radio communication documentation, consoles and user interfaces for operations centers, and measurement tools for TETRA networks. With over 25 years of industry experience, Mocotec has established itself as a trusted partner for government agencies, first responders, and critical infrastructure operators requiring secure and reliable communication systems. Mocotec's flagship product, the "AIO-Dispatch & APP Solution," combines proven group functions with modern IP-based data services, offering public safety organizations and emergency services reliable communication technology for critical deployment scenarios.About SoftilSoftil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com ###

