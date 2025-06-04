Officially Licensed 'SUZUKI JIMNY' Chrome-Plated Keychain Now Available for Pre-Order – Limited to 3,000 Units

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ever-popular SUZUKI JIMNY has been transformed into a beautifully detailed 3D keychain, now available for pre-order in a limited edition of 3,000 units starting May 8, 2025.

Expertly crafted with a sense of luxury, this keychain comes complete with a shining logo plate and features a solid, high-quality finish.

Despite its playful design, the SUZUKI JIMNY Keychain boasts a refined and premium appearance that can be enjoyed by Jimny fans of all ages.

The engraved “JIMNY” logo plate sparkles with a stylish presence, while the included gift box makes it an excellent choice for special occasions.

This is a one-of-a-kind keychain that lets you carry with you the charm of the iconic Japanese off-road vehicle loved worldwide.

🛻 A Compact Yet Powerful Symbol of “JIMNY Love”

Crafted in a realistic palm-sized scale, this 3D die-cast keychain exudes strength and presence.

With a bold sense of weight and detail, it replicates the Jimny’s distinctive silhouette down to the smallest elements, resembling a miniature die-cast car with impressive realism.

🔧 Playful Elements That Add Personality

Attached to the main body are:

A miniature shovel-shaped charm

A JIMNY logo plate

These elements add fun and movement to the keychain.

When used, the metal parts lightly jingle against each other, creating a pleasant sound reminiscent of a “bear bell” — a unique and attention-grabbing feature.

🎁 Ideal for Gifts and Collectors

Packaged in a custom gift box, this item is perfect not only for Jimny enthusiasts, but also as a thoughtful gift for car lovers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone with a love for distinctive design.

Each piece includes a serial number engraved on the back of the plate, marking its place in the limited run of 3,000 units.

📦 Product Details

Product Name: SUZUKI JIMNY Chrome-Plated Keychain

Material: Die-cast metal (chrome-plated finish)

Includes 3 Charms:

JIMNY-shaped main body

Shovel-shaped figure

JIMNY logo plate

Packaging: Comes in a custom gift box

License: Officially licensed by SUZUKI Motor Corporation

Sales Method: Limited to 3,000 units, pre-order only

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.