British Army Reservists Successfully Summit Mount Everest

First mixed-gender Army Reserve team reaches the world’s highest peak with Iqarus medical support

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of eight British Army Reservists from the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) has made history, with two members successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest and the team becoming the first mixed-gender Army Reserve team to achieve this milestone.The successful summit followed a six-week expedition supported by HST Adventures. The team completed rotations up to Camp 3 and advanced their summit attempt during a narrow weather window.Expedition Leader, Major Simon Du Boulay, said "This summit represents the culmination of years of preparation and the determination of a remarkable team. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished — not just in reaching the top, but in doing it together, with purpose and professionalism".The team also collected microplastic samples for the Global Atmospheric Plastic Survey (GAPS) — a worldwide scientific initiative tracking high-altitude environmental pollution.The expedition was supported by Iqarus , a leader in healthcare delivery in remote and challenging environments. Iqarus deployed a paramedic to accompany the team and supported a trial of real-time health telemetry in partnership with Black Space Technology, monitoring physiological data at altitude.About IqarusIqarus is a world leader in delivering high standards of medical care and training in the world’s most challenging operating environments.We work side by side with governments, IGOs, INGOs, militaries and private companies to provide the medical support and training that enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with total focus and confidence.We rapidly develop and deliver innovative and scalable turnkey medical solutions, from individual medics to full-scale multi-disciplinary field hospitals, often in areas of high risk.Wherever the need is urgent or complex and regardless of location – Iqarus is ready to help.

