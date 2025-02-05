Historic Camel Trek Enters Wadi Rum on the Final Leg to Aqaba

The Riders Supporting a Cause Across the Hejaz

Iqarus supports Lawrence Trek as it starts final leg of the journey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the beginning of January, four former members of the UKSF set out to retrace the historic route taken by T.E. Lawrence, Sherif Nasir, Auda Abu Tayi, and Nesib el Bekri in 1917. Now, after crossing the Hejaz Mountains and entering Wadi Rum, they have reached a major milestone—completing 1,000 kilometres of their epic 1,100-kilometre journey.With just 100 kilometres remaining, they are on track to arrive in Aqaba on Friday, 7 February, at 3 p.m. The historic commission in Jordan has confirmed that this is the first time anyone has completed this route on camels since Lawrence and his companions did so in 1917.Conquering the HejazThe journey began in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, taking the team through the Well of Dathna, Bada, the Hejaz Mountains, and the Nefud Desert before reaching Wadi Sirhan, Bayir Fort, and Ma’an in Jordan. Each section of the trek has tested the endurance of both the riders and their camels, echoing the challenges faced by Lawrence and his men during the original campaign.Crossing the Hejaz was a particularly formidable challenge, with its rugged mountains and unforgiving desert landscapes. As they now traverse Wadi Rum - one of the world’s most iconic desert terrains - the riders are following the same path Lawrence and his men took, bringing this legendary journey to life once more.A Mission with ImpactThis monumental trek is not just a tribute to the heroes of the Arab Revolt but also a mission to support today’s veterans. Every kilometre covered raises awareness and funds for the Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund (SFCBF) , which provides vital assistance to veterans and their families facing illness, injury, and hardship.Through their determination and resilience, the four riders continue to embody the spirit of those who first made this journey over a century ago. With Aqaba now within reach, they are set to complete a feat of endurance and historical significance unlike any seen in over a hundred years.Sponsors and SupportThis trek has been made possible thanks to key partnerships and generous sponsors:Defender has supplied state-of-the-art vehicles to accompany the riders, ensuring logistical support. Iqarus , a leader in remote healthcare, has deployed a former Special Forces paramedic to safeguard the team’s health.Veterinary and safety teams are also present to ensure the well-being of the camels throughout the journey.Trek and Camel Sponsors: Kashaf, Source (HR), Fortius Clinics, Shaka Zulu, and Astor.Supporting Companies: Scrubba Wash Bag, Brown Rudnick, Nortac Defence, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), UF Pro Clothing, and ESID DMCC. Constantin Weisz has also designed bespoke timepieces for the team.Join the MissionSupport the riders as they complete the final stretch of their journey to Aqaba. Every donation makes a difference for veterans and their families.For more information and to contribute, visit https://www.sfcbf.org/trek

