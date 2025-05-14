British Army Reservists to Attempt Historic Everest Summit with Iqarus Medical Support

HAC Team with Iqarus Medic Jason Wing Khumbu Icefall Historic Summit Attempt

Team completes Camp 3 rotation as summit bid moves forward with weather window

UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mixed-gender team of eight British Army Reservists from the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) is preparing to summit Mount Everest this May, aiming to become the first mixed-gender Army Reserve team to reach the world’s highest peak.The team has completed successful rotations up to Camps 2 and 3 and, with a favourable weather window now open, has brought forward its summit attempt.The HAC Everest Expedition 2025 is the culmination of a four-year training programme supported by HST Adventures, a veteran-owned mountaineering company that previously guided veteran and double above-knee amputee Hari Budha Magar to the Everest summit.In addition to their climbing objective, the team is contributing to the global Atmospheric Plastic Survey — collecting microplastic samples at high altitudes to support environmental research. This builds on samples collected during their ascent of Himlung Himal (7,126m) in late 2024.Expedition Leader, Major Simon Du Boulay, said "Taking part in the microplastics study gives our expedition greater purpose. We’re proud to contribute to the global understanding of these environmental challenges, and we’re ready for the next and most demanding leg of our journey — Everest".The expedition is supported by Iqarus , a global leader in delivering healthcare in remote and challenging environments. Iqarus has deployed a paramedic to support the expedition’s clinical lead. In partnership with Black Space Technology, the team is also trialling real-time health telemetry at altitude, using medical technology designed for extreme environments.About IqarusIqarus is a world leader in delivering high standards of medical care and training in the world’s most challenging operating environments.We work side by side with governments, IGOs, INGOs, militaries and private companies to provide the medical support and training that enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with total focus and confidence.We rapidly develop and deliver innovative and scalable turnkey medical solutions, from individual medics to full-scale multi-disciplinary field hospitals, often in areas of high risk.Wherever the need is urgent or complex and regardless of location – Iqarus is ready to help.Visit www.iqarus.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.