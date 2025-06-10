National Housing Leaders to Convene in New York City for The Housing Summit 2025

Featured speaker at the Housing Summit 2025, Blair C. Smith, Senior Director, Finance Milken Institute and Inclusive Capitalism Advocate Event producer and Housing Summit Co-Founder, Karen L. Gamba CEO, ExV Agency & ExV Events Featured Speaker and Housing Summit Co-founder, Mark J. Bennett - Real Estate Developer, Attorney and Urban Pioneer

National housing leaders, officials, and investors will gather in NYC to tackle the housing crisis with bold ideas, cross-sector solutions, and collaboration.

I believe Affordable Housing is an essential part of the American Dream.” — Blair C. Smith, Senior Director of Finance at the Milken Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, The Housing Summit 2025 will gather national and global visionaries, policymakers, institutional investors, real estate developers, and philanthropic leaders in New York City for a one-day, high-level convening dedicated to confronting one of the nation’s most pressing challenges: access to equitable, affordable housing.

Amid skyrocketing demand, climate displacement, and post-pandemic shifts in capital and policy, the housing sector is at a tipping point. Over 1.6 billion people currently live without adequate shelter, and global housing systems are under extraordinary pressure. The Housing Summit 2025 aims to act as a catalyst for bold, scalable solutions.

“Housing isn’t just shelter, it’s the foundation for dignity, community, and economic mobility,” said Karen L. Gamba, Summit Co-Founder and CEO of the ExV Agency and ExV Events. “We’re creating a global platform where decision-makers can move beyond ideas and into real-world action.”

A High-Impact Global Gathering

The summit is co-founded by Karen L. Gamba, a veteran PR strategist and international event producer behind over 1000 high-level events and summits for Fortune 500s and family offices, and Mark J. Bennett, an attorney, urban redevelopment expert, and real estate developer recognized by The New York Times for his leadership in Dreamtroit, an innovative adaptive reuse development in Detroit. “In these most volatile times, the Summit will address issues of vital importance to the future of the housing industry,” says co-founder Mark J. Bennett. “Our goal is to accelerate meaningful change by bringing together those who understand the intersection of community, capital, and creativity.”

Designed as more than just a conversation, The Housing Summit 2025 is engineered for:

- Cross-sector collaboration

- Investment alignment

- Deal flow activation

- Practical takeaways to scale impact across regions

This year’s program builds on international momentum, including a May 2025 hybrid session held in Hong Kong at the offices of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, where leading architects, designers, and urban theorists explored AI-driven housing innovation, modular development, and quantitative community planning.

Agenda Highlights

- High-level keynote addresses from global housing influencers

- Panel discussions exploring inclusive capital, sustainability, finance reform, and resilient design

- A private executive reception for curated networking and closed-door strategy sessions

- Opportunities for real-time partnerships, thought leadership, and media engagement

Advisory Insight and Industry Alignment

The event’s advisory board includes respected finance and policy leaders such as Blair C. Smith, Senior Director of Finance at the Milken Institute, who brings deep expertise in inclusive capital and equitable investment structures. “I believe Affordable Housing is an essential part of the American Dream,” said Blair C. Smith. “This sector is both a responsibility and an opportunity—to align capital with human dignity and to drive meaningful, measurable change.”

Why Housing - and Why Now

Affordable housing is no longer just a social imperative, it is a fast-emerging, resilient investment class. With mounting demand, government incentives, and growing interest in sustainably aligned portfolios, the sector offers significant, scalable opportunities for institutional and impact investors.

Summit discussions will spotlight:

- Investment frameworks that align profitability with purpose

- Public-private partnership models unlocking new capital flows

- Innovations in financing, modular construction, and land use

- How investors can de-risk affordable housing portfolios while meeting community needs

The Housing Summit 2025 provides a platform for investors to gain direct insight from policymakers, developers, and capital advisors, helping shape the next decade of housing investment strategy.

Attendees will leave with new tools, partnerships, and pathways to:

- Define and deliver modern Affordable Housing

- Overcome regulatory and financing barriers

- Implement future-forward development models rooted in equity and innovation

Who Should Attend?

This event is ideal for:

-Institutional and impact investors

- Real estate developers and architects

- Public sector leaders and urban planners

- Philanthropic foundations

- Family offices

- Advocacy organizations

- Media and research institutions

Sponsorship & Media Opportunities

The Housing Summit 2025 welcomes strategic partnerships from aligned brands, foundations, and firms committed to equity, sustainability, and innovation in housing.

To learn more about sponsorships, speaker opportunities, or media credentials, contact: globalhousingsummit@gmail.com

Apply to attend today: www.thehousingsummit.com.

Capital, Equity & Community: Turning Housing into a Pathway for Economic Mobility with Blair C. Smith

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.