UPDATED: Arma Benoit Honored as 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Champion

Correction: Arma Benoit’s roles in music videos and TV shows (Mar. 4, 2025 release) were inaccurately stated due to a journalistic oversight.

Earning credibility as a woman in this field meant over-delivering every time.” — Arma Benoit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORRECTION NOTICE: This release corrects and clarifies Arma Benoit’s roles in prior projects. A previous version distributed on March 4, 2025, inaccurately stated her involvement in directing music videos and producing television shows. This updated release aims to clarify that while Arma Benoit has produced music videos for renowned artists such as Outkast and Lil Jon, she did not direct these projects. Additionally, although she has worked on significant television productions, including "The Vampire Diaries" and "Genius: Aretha," she did not produce these shows.

Arma Benoit, the visionary founder of Atlanta Breakaway - the Southeast’s only woman-owned supplier of rubber glass for film and television - has been named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Champion. This esteemed accolade celebrates Benoit’s extraordinary contributions as an entrepreneur, industry pioneer, and advocate for equity in entertainment and creative industries. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, held March 27–29, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I am deeply honored. This recognition validates every late night after long days and every doubt I pushed through. Enterprising Women sees the relentless hustle and it means everything.” says Arma.

A Legacy of Breaking Barriers:

Arma Benoit’s career spans 25+ years of reshaping narratives and shattering ceilings. From producing music videos for hip-hop icons like Outkast and Lil Jon in Atlanta’s 90s music scene to working on groundbreaking television productions such as The Vampire Diaries and Genius: Aretha, Benoit’s creativity is matched only by her entrepreneurial tenacity. In 2010, she launched Atlanta Breakaway, a trailblazing enterprise specializing in safe, hyper-realistic rubber glass for film and TV. As the sole woman-owned supplier of its kind in the Southeast, Atlanta Breakaway has become a trusted partner for studios prioritizing safety, innovation, and storytelling excellence.

“Opportunities aren’t gifted; they’re created. I stopped waiting for permission and took control of my path,” said Benoit. “This award isn’t just for me, it is for every woman who has felt there is no place for her in any industry. This honor proves we belong at the table.”

From Setbacks to Stardom:

Breaking into male-dominated sectors like practical effects demanded relentless perseverance. “Earning credibility as a woman in this field meant over-delivering every time,” she recalls. Atlanta Breakaway’s meticulous craftsmanship earned partnerships with blockbuster productions, cementing its reputation in “Hollywood South.” Beyond business success, Benoit champions fair working conditions and creative equity for underrepresented voices.

Award Criteria and Celebration:

The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, hailed as a premier recognition for women entrepreneurs, honors leaders who drive fast-growth businesses, mentor others, and inspire community change. “Arma embodies the spirit of this award,” said Monica Smiley, CEO of Enterprising Women. “She’s a role model who transforms industries while lifting others, a true Enterprising Women Champion.” The 2025 conference will feature two days of workshops, networking, and a gala spotlighting honorees.

About Atlanta Breakaway:

The woman-owned company provides innovative rubber glass, rubber ice, and faux bolt heads for productions like Stranger Things, DC’s Doom Patrol, and Megalopolis. Learn more at www.group129.com.

About Arma Benoit:

Arma Benoit is not only an entrepreneur and filmmaker, she is also a celebrated comedian and the creator of “Making Art Work”, a raw, unfiltered dialogue series spotlighting full-time artists. Through candid conversations, Arma explores the gritty realities of creative careers: financial hustle, existential doubt, and the leap from “survival jobs” to sustainable artistry. The project amplifies untold stories of resilience, offering a lifeline to artists navigating their own transitions. Discover more at www.group129.com.

