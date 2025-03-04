Arma Benoit Honored as 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Champion

Arma Benoit, founder of Atlanta Breakaway, the Southeast's Only Woman-Owned Rubber Glass Supplier, Named 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Champion Renowned for safety and artistry, Atlanta Breakaway's products have been featured in productions like Stranger Things, DC's Doom Patrol, Ozark Season 3, Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" and more. The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, is hailed as a premier recognition for women entrepreneurs.

I am deeply honored. This recognition validates every late night after long days and every doubt I pushed through. Enterprising Women sees the relentless hustle and it means everything.” — Arma Benoit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arma Benoit, the visionary founder of Atlanta Breakaway - the Southeast’s only woman-owned supplier of rubber glass for film and television - has been named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Champion. This esteemed accolade celebrates Arma’s extraordinary contributions as an entrepreneur, industry pioneer, and advocate for equity in the entertainment industry. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, to be held March 27–29, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Legacy of Breaking Barriers:

Arma Benoit’s career spans 25+ years of reshaping narratives and shattering ceilings. From directing music videos for hip-hop icons like Outkast and Lil Jon in Atlanta’s 90s music scene to producing groundbreaking television (The Vampire Diaries and Genius: Aretha), Arma’s creativity is matched only by her entrepreneurial tenacity. In 2010, she launched Atlanta Breakaway, a trailblazing enterprise specializing in safe, hyper-realistic rubber glass for major television and film productions. As the sole woman-owned supplier of its kind in the Southeast, Atlanta Breakaway has become a trusted partner for studios prioritizing safety, innovation, and storytelling excellence.

“Opportunities aren’t gifted; they’re created. I stopped waiting for permission and took control of my path,” said Arma Benoit. “This award isn’t just for me, it is for every woman who has felt there is no place for her in any industry. This honor proves we belong at the table.”

From Setbacks to Stardom:

Arma’s journey was not without hurdles. Breaking into male-dominated practical effects and the broader entertainment industry demanded relentless perseverance. “Earning credibility as a woman in this field meant over-delivering every time,” she recalls. Despite skepticism, Atlanta Breakaway’s meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to safety earned partnerships with blockbuster productions, cementing its reputation as a go-to resource in “Hollywood South.” Beyond business success, Arma champions fair working conditions and creative equity, ensuring she stands for underrepresented voices in film, television, and manufacturing. "When I didn't know how I didn't give up. Through trial and error, I eventually figured it out. There are no shortcuts."

Award Criteria & Celebration:

The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, hailed as a premier recognition for women entrepreneurs, honors leaders who drive fast-growth businesses, mentor others, and inspire community change. “Arma embodies the spirit of this award,” said Monica Smiley, CEO of Enterprising Women. “She’s a role model who transforms industries while lifting others, a true Enterprising Women Champion.”

The 2025 conference will feature two days of workshops, networking, and a gala spotlighting honorees.

About Atlanta Breakaway:

Atlanta Breakaway is a woman-owned leader in practical effects, providing innovative rubber glass, rubber ice, and faux bolt heads and rivets for film and television. Renowned for safety and artistry, the company has worked with productions like Stranger Things, DC's Doom Patrol, Ozark Season 3, Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" and more. Atlanta Breakaway's products ensure high-octane scenes captivate audiences without compromising performer safety. Based in Atlanta, the heart of “Hollywood South,” the company champions diversity, equity, and ethical practices in entertainment.

About Arma Benoit:

Arma Benoit is not only an entrepreneur and filmmaker, she is also a celebrated comedian and the creator of "Making Art Work", a raw, unfiltered dialogue series spotlighting full-time artists. Through candid conversations, Arma explores the gritty realities of creative careers: financial hustle, existential doubt, and the leap from “survival jobs” to sustainable artistry. The project amplifies untold stories of resilience, offering a lifeline to artists navigating their own transitions. Discover more at www.group129.com.

About Enterprising Women Magazine:

Enterprising Women, headquartered in Cary, NC, is the definitive voice for women entrepreneurs worldwide. Its award-winning print and digital platforms reach 1 million readers across 185 countries, celebrating women’s economic influence and leadership. Learn more at https://enterprisingwomen.com.

