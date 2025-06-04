Grazitti Interactive Launches Agentforce-Enabled Salesforce Apps to Power Smarter, AI-Driven Customer Support

Agentforce transforms support by embedding AI into our apps, giving teams smarter tools for faster resolution and seamless cross-functional collaboration.” — Atul Sharma, VP of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital transformation company and Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner, has further strengthened its innovation footprint with the launch of two Salesforce-native applications: Sinergify and Email-to-Case Advance (E2CA). Both solutions are now Agentforce-enabled, harnessing the power of AI to deliver more intelligent, efficient, and collaborative customer support experiences.As a leading Salesforce ISV and services provider, Grazitti continues to help organizations unlock greater value from their Salesforce investment across Sales, Service, and Experience Cloud.Agentforce, Salesforce’s latest innovation in AI-powered service, empowers agents with smart recommendations, real-time insights, and contextual case intelligence—all within the agent console. By integrating Agentforce into Sinergify and E2CA, Grazitti is enabling a new level of productivity, agility, and automation in case management.Both Sinergify and E2CA are built entirely on the Salesforce platform, ensuring enterprise-grade security, seamless integration, and a consistent user experience. Grazitti’s proven expertise as a Salesforce ISV positions these apps as trusted solutions for companies looking to elevate their support capabilities.Sinergify is Grazitti’s powerful Salesforce-Jira integration app that unifies support, engineering, and product teams for more agile collaboration. Now with Agentforce capabilities, users can:1. Automatically create Jira issues from Salesforce records within the Agentforce console2. Manage and search Jira issues without platform switching3. Add real-time comments and updates via Agentforce4. Access live status updates directly within Salesforce5. Leverage AI to streamline workflows and reduce resolution cyclesE2CA enhances Salesforce’s native Email-to-Case functionality by solving key operational challenges like duplicate case creation, information silos, and agent inefficiency. Now Agentforce-enabled, E2CA empowers support agents to:1. Auto-summarize email threads and case histories2. Receive AI-powered response suggestions tailored to each case3. Auto-generate comments and schedule follow-ups4. Create and manage comments directly within Agentforce, with instant recipient notifications5. Schedule draft comments for timely, automated follow-upsBoth Sinergify and Email-to-Case Advance are available on the Salesforce AppExchange , backed by Grazitti’s expert implementation and support services.With a strong ISV pedigree and a proven record of success in the Salesforce ecosystem, Grazitti Interactive continues to deliver forward-thinking solutions that help businesses scale customer support operations and drive measurable outcomes.About Grazitti InteractiveGrazitti Interactive is a global digital services provider helping organizations accelerate digital transformation with cutting-edge technologies and cloud platforms. As a Salesforce Summit Partner and ISV, Grazitti has delivered hundreds of successful implementations and solutions across industries, empowering clients with smarter, more connected customer experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

