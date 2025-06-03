Berlin Barracks- DUI #2, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003558
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/2/25 @ 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Paul Appleton
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/2/25 at approximately 1940 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a business on US RT 2 in East Montpelier for an unconscious male in a vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, Paul Appleton, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Appleton was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
