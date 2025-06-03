Berlin Barracks- DUI #2, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003558

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/2/25 @ 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Paul Appleton

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/2/25 at approximately 1940 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a business on US RT 2 in East Montpelier for an unconscious male in a vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to the operator, Paul Appleton, being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Appleton was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.