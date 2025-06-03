POP CULTURE ICONS UNDER THE HAMMER: RARE ART & MEMORABILIA GO UP FOR AUCTION THIS JULY

Banksy Di-Faced Tenner Noel Gallagher’s signed Fender Acoustasonic guitar - THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989) Ariel "Part of Your World" Original Production Cel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROPSTORE - ONE OF THE WORLD’S LEADING ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTIONEERS - IS PROUD TO PRESENT ITS NEW POP CULTURE AUCTION, TAKING PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2025.THE AUCTION INCLUDES OVER 430 RARE AND ORIGINAL POP CULTURE LOTS SPANNING MUSIC, CONTEMPORARY ART, ANIMATION, POSTERS, COMICS, AND GAMING, WITH THE TOTAL AUCTION VALUE EXPECTED TO EXCEED $937,500, INCLUDING:A rare piece of British television history: the original hand-painted end credits artwork by Ron Embleton from Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-1968). This extraordinary piece, held in a private collection for over 20 years, is estimated to sell for $28,600 - $57,200.The sale also features a standout selection of contemporary and street art, including OG SLICK’s Money Mouse sculpture (2024, est. $18,200 - $36,400), a hand-painted artwork by Johnny Depp (est. $3,900 - $7,800), and a rare Banksy Di-Faced Tenner - 100% of hammer proceeds benefiting UNICEF (est. $650 - $1,300).Over 100 lots of Animation Art go under the hammer, featuring original hand-painted cels, sketches, and production art from Disney classics like Snow White (1937) and Fantasia (1940), alongside TV favourites such as Hergé’s Adventures of Tintin (1957-1963).To celebrate The Empire Strikes Back’s 45th anniversary, a rare UK “Empire Day” charity premiere poster is up for grabs, alongside other cult film posters like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951). Both posters have a pre-sale estimate between $10,400 to $20,800.Music memorabilia hits the high notes - Noel Gallagher’s signed Fender Acoustasonic guitar (est. $6,500 - $13,000) goes to auction just two days before the first Oasis reunion gig, with proceeds to UNICEF. Also featured is a rare Tupac autograph (est. $5,200 - $10,400), a signed Dark Side of the Moon print by Storm Thorgerson (est. $5,200 - $10,400), and iconic rock photography by Jill Furmanovsky.Bids can be placed online, over the phone or via absentee bidding.Top items to be sold at Propstore’s Pop Culture auction (with estimated sale prices) include:Contemporary/Street Art- OG SLICK Money Mouse, 2024 est. $18,200 - $36,400- SCHOONY Bruiser, 2019 est. $10,400 - $20,800- CHRIS CARTER UFO Triptych est. $9,100 - $18,200- JOHNNY DEPP Hand-Painted Artwork by Johnny Depp est. $3,900 - $7,800- BANKSY Di-Faced Tenner, 2004 est. $650 - $1,300Animation- CAPTAIN SCARLET AND THE MYSTERONS (TV SERIES, 1967-1968) Original Hand-Painted End Credits Sequence Board No.10 Artwork by Ron Embleton est. $28,600 - $57,200- JOE SHUSTER: SUPERMAN (1939-1986) Superman in the Sky Original Drawing Signed by Joe Shuster est. $4,550 - $9,100- FANTASIA (1940) Original Concept Artwork of Centaurettes Bathing Scene from The "Pastoral Symphony" est. $3,900 - $7,800- THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989) Ariel "Part of Your World" Original Production Cel Signed by Jodi Benson est. $3,900 - $7,800- SUPER NINTENDO: WEAPONLORD Original Hand-Painted GamePro Magazine Cover Artwork est. £3,000 - $3,900 - $7,800- MAD MAGAZINE Artwork est. $3,250 - $6,500- SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (1937) Framed Snow White and Forest Creatures Original Animation Cel est. $2,600 - $5,200- MARVEL COMICS Tales of Suspense No.39 UK Edition est. $2,600 - $5,200- HERGÈ'S ADVENTURES OF TINTIN (TV SERIES, 1957-1963) Tintin and Snowy Original Hand-Painted Production Cel Setup est. $1,300 - $2,600Music-NOEL GALLAGHER Fender Acoustasonic Signed Noel Gallagher Guitar est. $6,500 - $13,000- TUPAC Autograph est. $5,200 - $10,400- PINK FLOYD Framed Limited Edition The Dark Side of The Moon Album Cover Print Signed by Storm Thorgerson est. $5,200 - $10,400- AMY WINEHOUSE Nordoff and Robbins Collection: Amy Winehouse with Hummingbirds Artwork Canvas by Bambi, 2019 est. $2,600 - $5,200Posters- THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL (1951) UK Quad, 1951 est. $10,400 - $20,800- STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) British Royal Charity World Premiere Empire Day Poster, 1980 est. $10,400 - $20,800- FORBIDDEN PLANET (1956) Framed US One-Sheet, 1956 - Linen-Backed est. $5,200 - $10,400Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our Pop Culture Auction - a dynamic new auction to add to Propstore’s calendar that pulls together multiple categories of influential work across music, animation, poster design, contemporary art and more. Whether you're an experienced collector or exploring for the first time, the auction offers a wide range of unique and significant pieces, some of which are coming to market for the first time.”REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN ONLINE AT PROPSTORE.COMONLINE BIDDING WILL OPEN JUNE 3, 2025# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5yvkucparzxhr8kt25icw/AIjLFMmkdsniSkLK4nvRYgs?rlkey=n90ixoli9zz5708iwtqo83exh&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/454 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

