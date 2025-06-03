Historic Snow Hill Farm – A Spotsylvania County VA Estate on 22± Acres set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of ""Snow Hill" -- A slice of historical charm in the heart of Spotsylvania County, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of ""Snow Hill" -- A slice of historical charm in the heart of Spotsylvania County, VA on Thursday, June 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners have thoroughly enjoyed being the stewards of this beautiful property, but desiring to be located closer to their grandchildren, they have entrusted us to market and sell this magnificent piece of Spotsylvania County history,” said Nicholls.
“Established in 1769, Snow Hill holds deep historical significance, having grown into a major plantation under Benjamin Alsop—who served under General George Washington and fought alongside the Marquis de Lafayette in the Revolutionary War. Later known as Snow Hill Plantation, the estate was also owned by Stapleton Crutchfield, whose son, Stapleton Crutchfield IV, served under General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson. The grounds bear witness to its Civil War legacy, with trenches and breastworks still visible, marking military activity on the property. Throughout its history, Snow Hill has remained a prominent estate, maintaining agricultural operations through successive generations,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
A rare opportunity awaits a new owner to buy this historic country estate which includes a well maintained 5 BR/3.5 BA manor home and a pristine 3 BR/2 BA guest house (currently an Airbnb) in excellent condition on 22.46± total acres with 8 outbuildings/barns/garages/sheds/milking parlor, 900'± of Po River frontage, building potential and conveniently located off Courthouse Road just .2 miles from the Spotsylvania Government complex noted Wilson.
The property is conveniently located off Courthouse Road .2 miles from the Spotsylvania Government complex & village, 6.5 miles to Rt.1/Thornburg, 7 miles to I-95 (Exit 118), 9 miles to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 12 miles to University of Mary Washington, 13 miles to Mary Washington Hospital, and a short drive to Richmond, NOVA and DC said Wilson.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Thursday, June 26 @ 3:00PM EDT -- 7901 Melton Lane, Spotsylvania, VA 22551
Well maintained 5 BR/3.5 BA Southern Plantation style home on 22.46 +/- acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This main home measures 4,892 +/- gross sf. (3,884 +/- sf. above grade & 1,008 +/- sf. basement) and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), formal dining room, great room w/stone chimney & hearth w/wood stove, owner's suite on main level, office/study, sitting room w/fireplace insert, screened side porch w/ceiling fans, mud room/wash room (washer/dryer convey), attic (one walk-in attic w/great storage & 2 additional attic spaces accessible via scuttle holes), unfinished basement that houses utilities/HVAC/electrical system
• Hardwood flooring throughout; tile flooring in 3 bathrooms & vinyl flooring in 1 bathroom
• Heating: 2 heat pumps for mail & upper levels; Cooling: heat pumps; 1 fireplace w/insert & 1 wood stove
• Drilled well shared by main home & guest house; septic system (main home drain field inspected in 2021); electric water heater
• Upgraded electrical system w/two 200 amp panels; separate meter bases for main home, guest house and barns on the 14 acre parcel
• Main home has metal roof (seamed tin)
• Spacious covered front porch (slate & brick); covered side porch off of owner's suite; enclosed/screened porch off of great room
o GUEST HOUSE (Currently Airbnb)
o Pristine 3 BR/2 BA home (built in 1801) that measures 1,200 +/- finished sf. and features large freshly updated eat-in kitchen with all appliances conveying (farm sink, quartz countertops & new cabinets), living room w/stone fireplace, walk-in attic w/storage, 8'x10' covered front porch, concrete patio area on the rear of the home. This home has a heat pump for heating/cooling and an additional window unit AC in the upstairs bedroom, electric water heater and 200 amp electrical panel. Septic system installed new in 2022. This quaint home has wood flooring throughout both levels, tile flooring in the bathrooms and hand hewn ceiling beams. The exterior construction is wood board & batten siding and the roof is a combination of seamed tin & asphalt shingles. This income producing home is currently being used as an Airbnb (P&L statement available upon request), will be sold fully furnished, and would make an ideal in-law suite, guest house or full time rental property.
• Multiple detached buildings: 30'x40' stable; 12'x20' greenhouse; well house; 12'x30' chicken coop; 22'x28' smokehouse w/attached outdoor kitchen (in need of attention)
• Various board fencing including a fenced paddock area
• Soil study completed by licensed soil scientist.
• 900' +/- of Po River frontage
• Property has 8 structures including cinder block garage building, wood framed barns, sheds, storage areas, milking parlor & more
• Potential for annual division and or family division on the front of the parcel
• Potential building area on the back overlooking the Po River
• Driveway is asphalt/concrete/gravel mix
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
