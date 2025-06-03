PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Summer 2025 Platform Release

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, announces significant innovations in its summer 2025 release. The enhancements include improved search capabilities, advanced identity management, proactive status updates, robust AI model handling, streamlined live agent transitions, and strategic integrations with Workday.

Enhanced Search Capabilities: The summer release introduces enhanced indexing for faster, more accurate results with better semantic understanding.

Benchmark tests demonstrate PeopleReign's SharePoint search is 4x faster compared to SharePoint's native search. For Confluence, the PeopleReign Search Tool is 5x faster than native Confluence search.

Identity Awareness and Customizable Scripting: The PeopleReign Virtual Agent now includes identity scripting, which empowers administrators to configure the Virtual Agent to retrieve and utilize detailed user information essential for personalized interactions and automated actions. Examples include automating ticket tracking based on user permissions, retrieving personalized policy sections applicable to specific employees, and enabling precise knowledge retrieval or item ordering actions tailored to individual user profiles.

Proactive Status Update Messages: The new Status Update Messages feature provides dynamic updates during Virtual Agent interactions, improving user experience. Status updates keep users informed about request progress, potential delays, actions taken, and alternative solutions evaluated, for increased agentic behavior transparency.

Robust LLM Failover Handling: Enhanced failover mechanisms ensure uninterrupted Virtual Agent availability by seamlessly rerouting cognitive tasks to alternative processing paths if external LLM providers experience latency or outages.

Improved Live Agent Hand-off: This release includes enhanced live agent hand-off capabilities for ServiceNow. Optimized contextual data sharing ensures smooth transitions, allowing live agents to access complete conversation context, reduce resolution times, and improve the overall service experience.

Strategic Workday Partnership: PeopleReign has expanded its partnership with Workday, providing new integrations for Workday Help Articles and Help Cases. Employees gain intuitive access to Workday content through natural language queries, while automated case management simplifies service resolution processes.

According to Manprit Lalia, CEO of PeopleReign partner Digital Cues: “Our customers are impressed by the quality of PeopleReign AI and the breadth and extensibility of the platform. We’re excited to be launching this partnership at a time when using AI to deliver better employee service is a top priority for every enterprise.”

These updates enhance employee service automation, providing organizations with more effective tools, richer integrations, and improved employee service experiences. The summer 2025 release is available immediately.

