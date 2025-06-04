From Launch to Love: Like Love Expands With Luxe Events and New Valley Locations

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching in January 2025, Like Love is thrilled to announce an incredible wave of growth, success, and expansion. With hundreds of new members joining the platform and dozens of real love connections made, Like Love has quickly become a standout in the modern matchmaking space.In just five months, Like Love has hosted more than 40 curated singles events—from intimate dinners to engaging cocktail socials—each designed to spark natural conversation and authentic connection. The platform’s unique, community-driven approach has resonated with singles across the Valley seeking more than just a swipe.Now, the company is proud to introduce its newest offering: Luxe & Link, a sophisticated series of high-end soirees aimed at discerning singles seeking elevated experiences. From curated cocktails and delicious bites to a champagne wall and nonstop photo ops, Luxe & Link events offer a high-energy, upscale atmosphere where music plays, glasses clink, and meaningful connections come to life in style.“We’ve seen an incredible response from the community,” said Kristina Swift, Co-Founder and CEO of Like Love. “Our members are craving real connection, and we’re here to deliver that—now with a touch of added sophistication through our Luxe & Link experiences.”Fueled by demand and community enthusiasm, Like Love is also announcing its expansion into the vibrant suburbs of Tempe, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria and Cave Creek—bringing its signature events and personalized matchmaking to even more singles across the Greater Phoenix area.With a strong foundation and passionate leadership team—Kristina Swift, CEO, and Garren Lofgreen, Chief Brand Officer—Like Love continues to redefine how singles meet and form lasting relationships.About Like LoveLike Love is a community-driven platform that brings people together in meaningful and lasting ways. With a focus on authenticity, shared experiences, and inclusivity, Like Love provides a supportive space where individuals can find genuine connections. Whether it’s love or meaningful conversations, Like Love celebrates the journey of connection, one interaction at a time.For more information visit https://likelove.com/ or follow on social media @LikeLoveOfficial.

