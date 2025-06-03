Gyro Shack Opens Two Tucson Locations, Bringing Fast and Fresh Mediterranean Flavor to the Southwest

TUCSON , AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gyro Shack , the fast-casual Mediterranean concept redefining drive-thru dining, is excited to announce the opening of two new locations in Tucson at 1610 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd and 5775 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711. Known for its bold, modern take on classic Greek flavors, Gyro Shack delivers healthy, high-quality Mediterranean food —fast. The Tucson expansion is part of Gyro Shack’s accelerated growth strategy throughout the Southwest. With demand for better-for-you fast food options on the rise, the brand is capitalizing on a shifting consumer appetite for flavorful, nutritious meals that don’t sacrifice speed or convenience.“Gyro Shack is about more than gyros—it’s about bringing real, quality food to busy people who care about what they eat,” said Seth Brink, President of Sales & Development. “We’re thrilled to introduce Tucson to a concept that delivers on taste, health, and speed.”Gyro Shack offers made-to-order Mediterranean fare, with meats carved Off the Spit, fresh vegetables chopped daily, and signature sauces like spicy green and creamy tzatziki. The menu spans traditional gyros to modern mashups like the Spicy Bacon Avocado, BLT Gyro, and fan-favorite Falafel Gyro for plant-based eaters. The brand also offers hummus plates, Greek salads, and other vegetarian-friendly options.In celebration of its continued expansion, Gyro Shack is also introducing Go Greek, its brand-new loyalty program designed to reward fans with every bite launching later this summer. Customers earn 10 Pita Points for every $1 spent, which can be redeemed for menu items like Original Gyros, Greek Fries, Baklava, and more. Members enjoy access to exclusive perks like birthday treats, surprise drops, bonus point challenges, and a playful tier system that includes levels such as The Snackrifice and God of Sauce. Enrollment is free and available via the Gyro Shack app, website, or in-store.The new Tucson restaurants were constructed in partnership with Phoenix-based modular steel builder RJ Russo, showcasing Gyro Shack’s innovative approach to efficient expansion and high-quality buildouts. Modular construction allows the brand to open faster while maintaining operational excellence and consistency across markets.About The Gyro ShackFounded by Gus Zaharioudakis, The Gyro Shack began as a humble food truck and two walk-up restaurants repurposed from former coffee kiosks. Today, the brand is redefining the drive-thru experience with its authentic, high-quality take on classic Greek favorites. With multiple locations across the Boise area, Gyro Shack delivers fresh, made-to-order Mediterranean meals with speed, flavor, and value—proving that fast food can still be bold, wholesome, and delicious. Franchise opportunities are currently available for experienced operators looking to join one of the fastest-growing segments in quick-service dining.For more information or to explore the menu, visit www.gyroshack.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.