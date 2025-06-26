Negranti Creamery Expands to Arizona with Three New Scoop Shops in Phoenix, Peoria & Tempe

Beloved California Creamery Brings Wholesome, Handcrafted Ice Cream to the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Negranti Creamery , the celebrated small-batch ice cream brand known for its signature sheep’s milk creations, is making its Arizona debut with the opening of three new scoop shops in Phoenix, Peoria, and Tempe. This expansion marks a major milestone in the brand’s growth strategy and introduces Arizona to a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience that’s as nostalgic as it is nourishing.Founded by husband-and-wife Alexis and Wade Negranti, Negranti Creamery began its journey on a Central California farm, where the couple purchased their first flock of sheep in 2010. What began as a passion project turned into an award-winning creamery in 2011, known for its wholesome ingredients, creative flavors, and dairy offerings made with milk sourced from American family farms.Since opening its first storefront in Paso Robles in 2017, Negranti Creamery has grown to seven locations and earned national acclaim, including features in The New York Times, Martha Stewart, and Condé Nast Traveler’s list of The Best Ice Cream Shops in the World, As Chosen by Readers.“We’ve always been focused on creating ice cream that’s just as feel-good as it is delicious,” said Alexis Negranti, founder of Negranti Creamery. “We’re so excited to bring our wholesome approach to ice cream to Arizona and become part of the local community in Phoenix, Peoria, and Tempe.”The Arizona scoop shops will feature a rotating menu of core and seasonal flavors including Vanilla Bean, Fresh Mint Chip, Thai Tea, Strawberry Basil, Blueberry Lavender, and crowd favorite Crazy Cookie. Guests can enjoy ice cream in cups or homemade waffle cones, or try one of the many house made treats such as brownie sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and more. Each shop also offers locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks.In addition to its one-of-a-kind sheep’s milk ice cream, Negranti Creamery also offers cow’s milk and vegan sorbet options, ensuring there’s something sweet for everyone.With plans to scale through franchise opportunities, Negranti Creamery’s Arizona expansion represents a strategic step toward national growth. Leading the brand refresh and positioning it for exponential growth is Rikki Hernanskey, Director of Sales & Marketing, who will play a key role in maintaining brand integrity and bringing the warm, nostalgic Negranti experience to each new community.About Negranti CreameryFounded in 2010 by Alexis Negranti, Negranti Creamery was born from a love of sustainable agriculture and a passion for crafting wholesome, high-quality food. What began as a way to create delicious ice cream she could feel good about serving her own family has grown into a beloved brand known for its farm-to-spoon commitment. Negranti Creamery handcrafts every batch of ice cream using milk sourced from American family farms, blending old-world charm with new-world innovation. Each scoop is inspired by Grandma’s recipes—hand-churned, thoughtfully made, and packed with love.For more information, visit www.negranticreamery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.