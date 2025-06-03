Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,153 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 N Bolton in the flats is Closed due to a Crash

UPDATE  21:26 PM 


THE ROADWAY IS COMPLETELY OPEN AT THIS TIME


From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, June 2, 2025 5:47 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 N Bolton in the flats is Closed due to a Crash

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks 


News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification


Interstate 89 Northbound in Bolton - the flats - is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover. 


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: I 89 N Bolton in the flats is Closed due to a Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more