Re: I 89 N Bolton in the flats is Closed due to a Crash

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification





Interstate 89 Northbound in Bolton - the flats - is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.





This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111







