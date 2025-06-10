SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/UTV INCIDENT/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3002223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson/Sgt Paul Sokolowski

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 @ 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Furlong Road, Pownal

VIOLATION: None





















SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2025 at approximately 2027 hours the Vermont State Police were requested to assist at a UTV crash that occurred on private property on Furlong Road, Pownal. This occurred during a motocross event being held in that area.





Troopers were tasked with assisting to secure a landing zone for 2 LifeNet helicopters. The 2 patients, who are both identified as juveniles, were subsequently flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. Due to the age of these juveniles, their names are being withheld, per VSP policy.





There are no suspicious circumstances in this incident. Both patients were later reported to have minor/non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident. Due to the fact this crash occurred on private property and not on a public roadway, this incident was not investigated as a motor vehicle crash.





This matter is considered closed as of this release.