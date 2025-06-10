SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/UTV INCIDENT/TOWN OF POWNAL
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3002223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson/Sgt Paul Sokolowski
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 @ 2027 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Furlong Road, Pownal
VIOLATION: None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2025 at approximately 2027 hours the Vermont State Police were requested to assist at a UTV crash that occurred on private property on Furlong Road, Pownal. This occurred during a motocross event being held in that area.
Troopers were tasked with assisting to secure a landing zone for 2 LifeNet helicopters. The 2 patients, who are both identified as juveniles, were subsequently flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. Due to the age of these juveniles, their names are being withheld, per VSP policy.
There are no suspicious circumstances in this incident. Both patients were later reported to have minor/non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident. Due to the fact this crash occurred on private property and not on a public roadway, this incident was not investigated as a motor vehicle crash.
This matter is considered closed as of this release.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
