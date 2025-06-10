Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/UTV INCIDENT/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3002223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson/Sgt Paul Sokolowski                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 @ 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Furlong Road, Pownal

VIOLATION: None






SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2025 at approximately 2027 hours the Vermont State Police were requested to assist at a UTV crash that occurred on private property on Furlong Road, Pownal. This occurred during a motocross event being held in that area.


Troopers were tasked with assisting to secure a landing zone for 2 LifeNet helicopters. The 2 patients, who are both identified as juveniles, were subsequently flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. Due to the age of these juveniles, their names are being withheld, per VSP policy.


There are no suspicious circumstances in this incident. Both patients were later reported to have minor/non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident. Due to the fact this crash occurred on private property and not on a public roadway, this incident was not investigated as a motor vehicle crash.


This matter is considered closed as of this release.  


Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

