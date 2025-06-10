St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigations

CASE #: 24A4007260 and 24A4005565

TROOPER: Detective SGT Clark Lombardi, Detective SGT James Wright, and Assistant State Fire Marshal Timothy Angell- Division of Fire Safety

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT #: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2024

LOCATION: 31 Blakely Road, Wheelock, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Christopher Scott

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2024

LOCATION: 2558 Cold Hill Road, Wheelock, VT

VICTIM: Johanna Weed

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has concluded investigations into two suspicious fires that occurred in 2024.

On 07/19/2024, the Wheelock Fire Department received a report of structure fire located at 31 Blakely Road in Wheelock, VT. The Wheelock Fire Department responded and observed an abandoned/unoccupied historic schoolhouse to be fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. There were no injuries reported.

As part of Wheelock Fire Chief Shane Lanpher’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Wheelock and conducted a scene examination. There was no power to the structure, and the structure had been vacant for many years. The cause of the fire was determined to have had direct human involvement.

On 09/18/2024, the Wheelock Fire Department received a report of structure fire located at 2558 Cold Hill Rd in Wheelock. The Wheelock Fire Department responded and observed a vacant single-family structure fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. There were no injuries reported.

As part of Chief Lanpher’s assessment of the fire, he contacted FEIU for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. FEIU members responded to Wheelock and conducted a scene examination. The structure had been vacant for many years. The cause of the fire was determined to have had direct human involvement.

Through a lengthy investigation, the parties responsible for these two arson fires have been identified. Due to the age of the individuals involved, no additional information is available.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829