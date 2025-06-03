In the Wake of Colorado Terrorist Attack Allegedly Committed by Illegal Alien, DHS Announces Revamping of ICE Tip Line

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is revamping resources and personnel to get terrorists, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminal illegal aliens out of the country

WASHINGTON – In the wake of the most recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado—allegedly committed by illegal alien Mohamed Soliman—the Department of Homeland Security is revamping its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip line.

The 24-hour tip line gives Americans the ability to report suspicious criminal activity by illegal aliens including terrorist activity, gang related crimes, and suspected sex trafficking. The tip line is manned by highly trained specialists who take reports from both the public and law enforcement agencies on the more than 400 laws enforced by ICE. Secretary Noem will be providing more resources and personnel to this tip line to ensure DHS is able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest these criminal illegal aliens.

“For four years, the Biden Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens—including terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals—to pour into our country. Yesterday’s terrorist attack by a suspect illegally in our country, underscores the importance of getting these illegal aliens out of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem is revamping ICE’s illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country. To report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423)— help President Trump, Secretary Noem and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and to make America safe again.”

To report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423).

