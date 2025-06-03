'Enamorado' de La Original Banda El Limón continúa en ascenso: a solo un mes de su lanzamiento se posiciona en el Top 10

Top 10 en Monitor Latino Top 10 Enamorado en Monitor Latino #11 en Monitor Latino Mexico Ramon Maldonado & Consul General de Mexico Javier Díaz de León de Atlanta La Original Banda El Limón

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICCF -- A tan solo un mes de su lanzamiento, el más reciente sencillo de La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, titulado “Enamorado”, continúa ganando terreno en las principales listas de popularidad. Esta semana, el tema ascendió cinco posiciones para ingresar al Top 10 en Estados Unidos, consolidando su lugar entre las canciones más destacadas del momento.

Desde su estreno, “Enamorado” debutó en el #1 de los charts Hot Songs, y actualmente ocupa el #11 en México, tanto en el chart Regional Mexicano como en el chart General de Monitor Latino, reafirmando su impacto tanto en territorio nacional como internacional.

La celebración por este éxito se vivió de forma especial el día de ayer en La Raza Fest de Atlanta, donde La Original cautivó al público con su inconfundible energía y sonido. Durante su presentación, la agrupación recibió un emotivo reconocimiento oficial por parte del Cónsul General de México en Atlanta, Javier Díaz de León, quien destacó sus 60 años de trayectoria musical y su invaluable contribución a la cultura mexicana.

La Original Banda El Limón continuará celebrando su legado con una serie de eventos especiales, nuevas sorpresas y más música, reafirmando su lugar como una de las agrupaciones más queridas e influyentes del regional mexicano.

Sesenta años de legado... y todavía queda mucha música por compartir. La Original no se detiene y lo que viene, ¡te va a sorprender!

English Version:

— ICCF — Just one month after its release, the latest single from La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, titled “Enamorado”, continues climbing the ranks of the top music charts. This week, the song jumped five spots to break into the Top 10 in the United States, solidifying its place among the most prominent hits of the moment.

Since its debut, “Enamorado” premiered at #1 on the Hot Songs chart and currently holds the #11 position in Mexico on both the Regional Mexican and General Monitor Latino charts, reaffirming its impact both nationally and internationally.

The celebration of this success took on special meaning yesterday at La Raza Fest in Atlanta, where La Original captivated the audience with their unmistakable energy and sound. During their performance, the group received a heartfelt official recognition from the Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta, Javier Díaz de León, who honored their 60-year musical journey and their invaluable contribution to Mexican culture.

La Original Banda El Limón will continue to celebrate its legacy with a series of special events, exciting surprises, and more music, further cementing their place as one of the most beloved and influential groups in regional Mexican music.

Sixty years of legacy… and there’s still so much music left to share. La Original shows no signs of slowing down and what’s coming next will truly surprise you!

