Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing of Orlando Expands Expert Retrofit Services for Hotels and Hospitals throughout Orange County, FL

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing of Orlando, a Veteran-Owned Company, is proud to announce the expansion of its commercial retrofit services across Downtown Orlando, Kissimmee, and surrounding Central Florida areas. Specializing in chilled water systems, DX units (gas), exhaust fan replacements, and emergency water leak repairs, Vetcon is committed to serving the critical HVAC and plumbing needs of hotels, hospitals, and major resort properties near world-renowned destinations such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and ICON Park.

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing of Orlando is recognized for its expertise in retrofitting aged HVAC systems with efficient, modern solutions. Whether it’s a DX gas unit replacement in a five-star hotel or a chilled water system upgrade in a busy hospital, Vetcon offers tailored solutions designed to reduce downtime and improve energy efficiency.

“Our team takes pride in delivering high-quality commercial HVAC solutions that help facilities stay compliant, cool, and energy-efficient,” said Angel Rodriguez, VP of Operations. “Hotels and hospitals operate 24/7, and our mission is to retrofit aging infrastructure without disrupting daily operations.”

Vetcon also specializes in commercial exhaust fans used in commercial kitchens and labs, offering custom fabrication and installation when needed.

Servicing Central Florida’s Premier Hotels and Resorts

From luxury resorts on International Drive to high-rise hotels in Downtown Orlando, Vetcon is trusted by property managers and facility engineers for responsive, expert service. Their team works seamlessly around tight schedules to accommodate the operational needs of 5-star hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, JW Marriott, Loews Sapphire Falls, and more.

“We understand the importance of quiet, non-invasive service in these environments,” said Angel Rodriguez. “When a chiller or refrigeration system goes down at a resort, response time is everything. That’s why we train our technicians to be prepared, professional, and precise.”

HVAC Services for Hospitals in Orlando and Kissimmee

Hospitals require dependable climate control to maintain sterile environments and patient comfort. Vetcon offers reliable service for healthcare facilities, such as Orlando Health, AdventHealth, and Nemours Children’s Hospital. They retrofit outdated systems, service critical chillers, and resolve emergency water leaks that could jeopardize hospital operations.

Rodriguez emphasized, “Hospitals must meet the highest standards, and we bring the discipline and technical expertise to ensure every HVAC and plumbing retrofit we perform meets and exceeds code.”

Kitchen and Walk-In Refrigeration Retrofitting

In addition to HVAC, Vetcon also specializes in servicing and retrofitting commercial kitchen equipment, including walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigerated prep tables used in high-volume kitchens throughout Orlando. From back-of-house restaurant spaces in theme park resorts to independent hospitality groups in Kissimmee, Vetcon’s technicians are trained to handle all makes and models.

Emergency Water Leak Repair and Plumbing Solutions

A single water leak can disrupt entire hotel operations. Vetcon’s rapid response team is equipped to detect, isolate, and repair leaks in chilled water lines, gas lines, and plumbing risers. They also assist with preventive maintenance and leak detection systems that can save properties thousands of dollars in water damage.

Trusted Veteran-Owned HVAC & Plumbing Company in Orlando

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing of Orlando is a state-certified, veteran-owned business that blends military discipline with over 60 years of combined industry experience. Every project is backed by professionalism, integrity, and the ability to deliver under pressure—qualities essential to serving hospitals, hotels, and theme park properties.

“Our mission is to be the dependable partner that Central Florida’s commercial facilities can count on—especially when system performance and uptime matter most,” said Frederick Franks, President of Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing of Orlando. “From major hospitality brands to critical healthcare providers, we bring the experience, skill, and urgency needed to get the job done right the first time with any Chiller service from a professional Orlando Chiller Pros.”

With a growing team of licensed HVAC and plumbing professionals, Vetcon is equipped to handle large-scale retrofits, emergency repairs, and ongoing maintenance contracts across Central Florida.



