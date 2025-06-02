ITA Announces the Official Launch of International Privacy Certifications

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 2, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Trade Administration (ITA) today announced the official launch of the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Global Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems—international privacy certifications which provide a simple and transparent means for organizations to ensure the protection of personal information when moving across jurisdictions.

Certified companies are eligible to display the below certification marks to indicate that they are certified under the Global CBPR and/or Global PRP Systems, thereby demonstrating they have met internationally-recognized data protection and privacy standards.

Organizations seeking certification must undergo assessments by approved Accountability Agents (AAs). U.S. companies interested in obtaining the Global CBPR and Global PRP Systems certifications can contact any of the following Accountability Agents:

The Global CBPR and PRP Systems launch with approximately 100 certified companies covering over 2,000 entities (subsidiaries included within the parent company’s certification), which can be found on the Global CBPR Forum’s website.

The Global CBPR Forum administers the global privacy certifications to support the free flow of data and effective data protection and privacy globally. In 2022, the Forum was established by Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), and the United States as jurisdictions participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CBPR System at the time. In addition to these nine Members, the Forum has since welcomed the United Kingdom, Bermuda, Dubai International Financial Center, and Mauritius as Associates.

Ms. Shannon Coe, Director of Global Data Policy at ITA and Chair of the Global CBPR Forum, emphasized the importance of these certifications in supporting today’s digital economy. “The launch of the Global CBPR and Global PRP Systems empowers companies worldwide to uphold the highest standards of data privacy, fosters trust, enables trade and drives innovation in a connected future,” said Ms. Coe. “We encourage companies operating in the global market to consider becoming certified and jurisdictions to join the Forum to make this tool available to companies in their jurisdictions.”

The launch of the Global CBPR and Global PRP privacy certifications represents a major step forward in the United States’ efforts to support trusted global data flows critically important to the modern economy, economic growth, and innovation. These certifications will benefit U.S. companies of every sector by ensuring that data privacy compliance and regulatory differences don not hinder the ability to deliver products and services worldwide.

