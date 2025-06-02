Home care aide located in Kittitas County suspended on rape charges

For immediate release: June 2, 2025 (25-075)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health suspended the license of Kittitas County home care aide Kenny Duane Scribner (HM60849470) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Scribner was charged with one count of second-degree rape – particularly vulnerable victim and one count of indecent liberties – particularly vulnerable victim in Kittitas County Superior Court.

Scribner cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

