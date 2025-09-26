State disciplines health care providers (09-26-2025)

For immediate release: September 26, 2025 (25-115)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In September 2025 the Board of Hearing and Speech charged audiologist Christopher Eugene Lawson (LD60661506) with unprofessional conduct. Between 2022 and 2024, Lawson allegedly failed to obtain and document medical clearances, maintain adequate patient records, and ensure timely diagnostic testing and follow-up care. Lawson also closed his office for extended periods without notice, and failed to provide sufficient contracts, receipts, or timely refunds for equipment purchases.

Grant County

In September 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Kaylee Gaddis (NA61489202, NC61536399) with unprofessional conduct. In October 2024, Gaddis allegedly accepted money from a client and failed to respond to the department’s multiple requests for information.

Grays Harbor County

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Jacquelyn J. Bray’s (CG61642145) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential with conditions and immediately placed it on probation for three years. In 2018, Bray was convicted of attempted residential burglary and attempted second-degree burglary, both class C felonies.

Jefferson County

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Jeannie Marie Holmes’s (CO61645951) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and immediately placed it on probation for two years. Holmes’s certified nursing assistant credential was suspended in 2017 for a drug violation and failure to practice safely. In 2023, reinstatement for the certified nursing assistant credential was conditioned on participation in a monitoring program, which she failed to complete, resulting in that credential being suspended indefinitely.

King County

In September 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission withdrew its statement of charges against dentist John Brewster Bede (DE00005217).

In September 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology terminated the probation on Lynette Dufton Pullmann’s (PY60144022) psychologist credential.

In September 2025 the Board of Naturopathy charged naturopathic physician John F. Ruhland (NT00000884) with unprofessional conduct. Ruhland allegedly failed to comply with a 2022 agreed order by providing IV and ozone therapies without required training, approval or informed consent. Ruhland also failed to maintain adequate patient records, used expired emergency equipment, and billed for treatments without supporting documentation.

Mason County

In August 2025 the Department of Health ordered Destinie Leilani Beninger to permanently cease and desist from the unlicensed practice of animal massage therapy. Between February 2023 and April 2024, Beninger, who has never held an animal massage therapist credential in Washington, advertised and offered equine massage therapy. She was also fined $1,000.

Pierce County

In September 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Lisa Marie Richards (VB60597055) entered an agreed order placing Richards’s pharmacy assistant credential on probation for at least 12 months. Between June and August 2023, Richards financially exploited a vulnerable family member. She must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including completing continuing education in law and ethics and paying a $1,000 fine.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Mariah Joy Salazar’s (CO61689294) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and immediately placed it on probation for two years. In February 2023, Salazar was convicted of third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor. In January 2024, she was convicted of second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and attempted third-degree theft, a misdemeanor.