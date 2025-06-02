Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to hold special meeting June 5

The Wyoming PSCC will meet for a special meeting Thursday, June 5, 2025, via videoconference at 11:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015