Modulo Bio Appoints Biotechnology Veteran Joseph Wagner, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modulo Bio , a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Joseph Wagner, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. This appointment brings significant expertise in drug development, precision medicine, and clinical trial leadership to Modulo Bio as the company advances its pipeline of novel therapeutics."We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our executive team at this critical stage in Modulo Bio's growth," said Michael Horowitz, CEO of Modulo Bio. "His proven track record of building high-performing teams and advancing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development aligns perfectly with our mission. Joe's extensive experience in both small molecule and biologic therapeutics, combined with his recent work in precision medicine, will be invaluable as we advance our neuroimmune platform and pipeline."Dr. Wagner brings more than 25 years of biotechnology industry experience to Modulo Bio. Most recently, he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Notable Labs, where he led Research & Development, Software Engineering, and Data Science groups focused on precision medicine in hematologic malignancies. His career includes executive leadership roles at BriaCell Therapeutics and OncoCyte Corporation, where he successfully advanced multiple clinical programs and raised significant funding. Dr. Wagner's experience spans neurology, oncology, cardiovascular disease, wound repair, metabolic disease, and inflammation, with a strong focus on developing novel therapeutic targets and companion diagnostics."Modulo Bio's innovative approach to targeting neuroinflammation through their Neuroimmune Platform represents an exciting opportunity to address significant unmet needs in neurodegenerative disease treatment," said Dr. Wagner. "I'm excited to join this talented team and apply my experience in both therapeutic development and precision medicine to help advance these promising candidates toward the clinic."About Modulo BioModulo is focused on harnessing the power of the neuroimmune system to develop effective treatments for neurodegenerative disease. Its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform leverages emerging technologies and cutting-edge neuroscience to develop therapeutic drugs that effectively reprogram the neuroimmune system to halt or reverse disease progression. The company’s nine-person team is based in San Diego, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area.For more information, visit: modulo.bio.

