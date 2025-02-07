Modulo Bio Awarded $500,000 Grant from the ALS Association to Advance Novel Therapeutic

Modulo Bio - Brain Health For Life

Funds will support IND enabling activities paving the way for clinical trials in ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modulo Bio announced today that it has received a $500,000 research grant from the ALS Association to advance the development of its innovative therapeutic for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). The funding will support IND-enabling studies of the company's promising CSF1R inhibitor."This significant grant from the ALS Association will accelerate our efforts to bring a potentially transformative treatment to patients suffering from ALS and FTD," said Michael Horowitz, CEO of Modulo Bio. "Our small molecule therapeutic coupled with our biomarker strategy enables a novel approach to treating these devastating diseases by targeting neuroinflammation through microglial modulation."Modulo Bio's lead compound uniquely targets CSF1R (Colony Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor) and exhibits potential best-in-class characteristics, including superior blood-brain barrier penetration in preclinical studies. This key characteristic allows the therapeutic to effectively reach its target in the central nervous system, where it modifies the neuroimmune environment by modulating microglia, the brain's primary immune cells. Furthermore, Modulo Bio’s proprietary neuroimmune platform has identified potential biomarkers to accelerate and de-risk clinical development.“We are pleased to support the continued development of Modulo Bio's approach to targeting neuroinflammation through our Lawrence and Isabel Barnett Drug Development Program,” said Kuldip Dave, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at the ALS Association. “The compound's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier is especially important, as this has been a significant challenge in developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Getting promising treatments out of the laboratory and into clinical testing as quickly as possible is key to making ALS a livable disease until we can cure it.”The grant will fund critical IND-enabling activities, including safety studies and manufacturing scale-up, bringing Modulo Bio closer to initiating clinical trials. This support from the ALS Association builds on promising preclinical data showing the compound's potential to modify disease progression.ABOUT AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSISAmyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.ABOUT MODULO BIOModulo brings the best technology to bear on mysteries of the neuroimmune system, leveraging advanced software, machine learning, and automation to bring new insight into neurodegenerative disease. Its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform allows the company to model the neuroimmune system, predict relevant therapeutic targets, and test the effects of drug candidates. Its nine-person team is based in San Diego, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit: modulo.bio.ABOUT THE ALS ASSOCIATIONThe ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at als.org.



