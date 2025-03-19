Modulo Bio Announces $4.8M Strategic Investment by the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Funds will help support the development of MOD 001, a neuroimmune system modulator

The ADDF has a long history of supporting and investing in novel and innovative approaches in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases” — Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modulo Bio , a company reprogramming the brain's immune system, announced today that it has received a $4.8M strategic investment from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to advance the development of its innovative CSF1R inhibitor for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).The ADDF’s mission is to rapidly accelerate the discovery and development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related dementias, including FTD. Modulo’s lead therapeutic candidate, MOD 001, is being evaluated in FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases, and the Company will use this equity investment to fund the development of MOD 001 through Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies.MOD 001 represents a promising new approach to treat neurodegenerative diseases through modulation of the neuroimmune system. The company's small molecule therapeutic specifically targets CSF1R (Colony Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor) and demonstrates exceptional blood-brain barrier penetration, a critical feature for treating neurological conditions."The ADDF's endorsement strongly validates our focus on combating neuroinflammation in degenerative brain disorders," said Michael Horowitz, CEO of Modulo Bio. “Their scientific team has conducted thorough due diligence on MOD 001 as a potential treatment for FTD, a devastating early-onset form of dementia that currently lacks any disease-modifying therapies. Based on their comprehensive review, the ADDF shares our interest in MOD 001's potential to make a meaningful difference for FTD patients."“Targeting neuroinflammation may hold the key to breakthrough treatments for Alzheimer's and related dementias, including FTD,” said Justin Ichida, PhD, founding scientist at Modulo. “We are excited to collaborate with ADDF in our mission to deliver new hope to patients."The compound works by modulating microglial cells, the brain's primary immune cells, which play a crucial role in neuroinflammation and disease progression. Preclinical studies have shown promising results in reducing neuroinflammation and potentially slowing disease progression."The ADDF has a long history of supporting and investing in novel and innovative approaches in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF. "Modulo Bio's novel approach to targeting CSF1R and modulating microglial function is one of the many exciting new approaches in therapeutic development for FTD and ALS."About Modulo BioModulo is focused on harnessing the power of the neuroimmune system to develop effective treatments for neurodegenerative disease. Its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform leverages emerging technologies and cutting-edge neuroscience to develop therapeutic drugs that effectively reprogram the neuroimmune system to halt or reverse disease progression. The company’s nine-person team is based in San Diego, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit: modulo.bio.About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $340 million to fund over 790 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 20 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/ The investment will enable Modulo Bio to complete key preclinical studies required for IND submission to the FDA, bringing this promising therapeutic closer to clinical trials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.