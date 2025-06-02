Quantum Network Acquires Key Cybersecurity Assets from SecureCo to Advance Mission-Critical Communications

SecureCo, a Quantum Network Company

SecureCo developed a uniquely powerful platform focused on operational security and resilient connectivity. We are committed to continuing that mission..” — David Laizerovich

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Network LLC, a-Dallas-based emerging security technology company, today announced the acquisition of strategic assets of SecureCo , Inc., a U.S.-based leader in stealth communications and secure data-in-transit solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The transaction includes SecureCo’s proprietary platform, including its STRATUS mesh delivery network, cloaked API gateway, and advanced obfuscation architecture that support mission-critical environments across sectors. These capabilities are designed to anonymize access, reduce attack surfaces, and protect sensitive communications from discovery or interception. The acquisition enables Quantum Network to continue development and expand deployment of the technology in government, infrastructure, and enterprise contexts.“SecureCo developed a uniquely powerful platform focused on operational security and resilient connectivity,” said David Laizerovich, CEO of Quantum Network. “We are committed to continuing that mission and integrating these capabilities into our broader vision to support transformational solutions at the intersection of national security and digital infrastructure.”“Our team’s technology innovations solved hard data security problems in national security and commercial communications, and we’re proud of what we accomplished,” said Alex Harrington, CEO of SecureCo. “This transaction ensures that the platform we developed will continue to evolve to serve SecureCo partners and other critical use cases where stealth and resilience are paramount.”About SecureCo, Inc.SecureCo solutions protect and cloak data as it traverses public networks, offering enhanced security, resilience, and non-attribution capability for internet data transit. Powered by stealth and obfuscation technologies, our patented software shields customer data and network assets against interference by sophisticated threat actors. The company delivers high-performance, secure data transit for military, intelligence, industrial, and commercial applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.secureco.com About Quantum NetworkQuantum Network is a Delaware corporation serving government and commercial needs for secure data in transit. The firm will invest in expanding SecureCo technology to create an overlay secure mesh network negating malicious targeting of data in transit and enterprise personnel—particularly during the reconnaissance phase at the start of the cyber kill chain. With the introduction of Quantum Computers simple encryption will not provide safe and secure date in transit, that is where the Quantum Network solution will provide the secure answer providing stealth communication. For more information, please visit https://quantumxnetwork.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.