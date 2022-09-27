SecureCo Expands Capabilities to Serve Financial Sector and Announces a Financial Services Advisory Board
SecureCo, Inc. a cybersecurity company dedicated to creating the most protected and undiscoverable network connections, announced today it has extended its market offerings to address cybersecurity challenges in the financial sector, and appointed three members to a newly formed financial services advisory board.
Alex Harrington, Co-founder and CEO of SecureCo, named Jerich Beason, Chief Information Security Officer and cybersecurity expert, Tim Marsden, Chief Information Security Officer at Stifel Financial Corp. and Umasankar Nistala, Chief Information Officer, Payments at Fiserv to the newly formed board.
“The formation of our financial services advisory board is part of an intensive multidisciplinary effort to align our capabilities to the specific needs of this important enterprise sector. We are thrilled to have prominent industry leaders represented on the board," said Harrington. “Jerich, Tim and Umasankar are experts on the financial sector’s cybersecurity challenges, and will help SecureCo develop our industry presence and anticipate market evolution.”
According to Eric Sackowitz, SecureCo’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, “All three of these seasoned executives are prominent technologists at the forefront of their industry. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping us provide targeted solutions to the market, contributing to our technology and feature development roadmap.”
SecureCo has built an eminent network of advisors, counseling the company on business strategy and technology, across enterprise and government domains. In addition to the financial industry cohort, SecureCo recently added Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber LLC. The company has a significant presence serving national security interests and critical infrastructure, and continues to expand its capabilities and network within the commercial sector as part of an overall business growth strategy.
About SecureCo:
SecureCo creates the most secure internet connections possible, addressing a critical gap in existing cybersecurity solutions. Our patented stealth technology protects networks and transmissions from interference and disruption, powering resilient data links, secure applications and end user privacy. SecureCo offers a next generation replacement or augmentation for legacy VPNs while extending zero trust principles to data transport, cloaking data exchange, services and assets to reduce network attack surface and targetability. Trusted by some of the most demanding cybersecurity customers in the world, we deliver high performance, secure data transit for military, intelligence, industrial and commercial applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.secureco.com
