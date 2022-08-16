SecureCo Announces New VP of Sales, Anthony Corazzini
Anthony's track record in driving revenue growth and creating value for clients in the cybersecurity industry is truly impressive”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureCo, Inc. (“SecureCo,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), which offers protected and resilient data-in-transit cybersecurity leveraging stealth and obfuscation, today announced that Anthony Corazzini has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales. In his role at SecureCo, Anthony will lead our global sales efforts, with a special focus on enterprise and industrial market strategy and adoption.
Anthony Corazzini brings over 20 years of enterprise sales expertise driving revenue growth and awareness for a variety of high-growth SaaS businesses, from startups to publicly traded companies, including SmartTime Software and Brightcove. In the last 10 years, Anthony has been building and scaling global sales, pre-sales, channels, and teams of business development representatives. Most recently Anthony was at Arista Networks as a Client Director, leading revenue growth and sales management. Before Arista, he led cybersecurity sales growth at Imperva, Instart, and Akamai.
“SecureCo is very pleased to welcome Anthony to the senior management team,” said Alex Harrington, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of SecureCo. “His track record in driving revenue growth and creating value for clients in the cybersecurity industry is truly impressive. We are looking forward to his strategic contribution and leadership in this growth phase of the company.”
“SecureCo’s solutions address an important dimension of cybersecurity with a differentiated product offering,” said Anthony Corazzini, Vice President of Sales at SecureCo. “I am excited to drive commercial customer adoption in segments such as healthcare and financial services, support client security and risk management, and help elevate SecureCo’s business to the next level.”
ABOUT SECURECO, INC.
SecureCo creates the most secure internet connections possible, addressing a critical gap in existing cybersecurity solutions. Our patented stealth technology protects networks and transmissions from interference and disruption, powering resilient data links, secure applications and end user privacy. SecureCo offers a next generation replacement or augmentation for legacy VPNs while extending zero trust principles to data transport, cloaking data exchange, services and assets to reduce network attack surface and targetability. Trusted by some of the most demanding cybersecurity customers in the world, we deliver high performance, exceptionally secure data transit for military, intelligence, industrial and commercial applications. For more information, please visit: https://secureco.com.
