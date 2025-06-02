Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields Four Arrests

CHATTANOOGA – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, The Soddy Daisy Police Department, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the FBI has led to the arrest of four individuals.

On May 30th through June 1st, agents conducted an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Chattanooga area. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to recover victims of human trafficking. As a result, four people were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Thomas Leighton (DOB 9/26/1959), Soddy Daisy: one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $20,000.

Brandon Moates (DOB 11/09/1997), Chattanooga: one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, one count of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Schedule II Drug Violations, one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange, and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000.

Tommy Puyear (DOB 6/6/1973), Rossville, Georgia: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, one count of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Methamphetamines, one count of Schedule II Drug Violations, and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.

Westin Stansell (DOB 8/22/1996), Chattanooga: one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Bond: $15,000.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking and the direct service, non-governmental organizations Street Grace and Willowbend Farms were on site to offer services to those in need.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

