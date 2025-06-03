U.S. Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market Slows in 2024; Modest Growth Expected Through 2026

Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a global leader in third-party logistics research, has released its latest report, “Delivering through Uncertainty: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States.”In collaboration with the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA), the study analyzes the U.S. 3PL Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery market, covering market size, growth, key players, customer segments, route costs, regional delivery trends, and workforce data.It also highlights shifts in driver models (contractor vs. employee), revenue trends by industry, and the growing use of freight brokers to secure last-mile capacity.The 3PLs analyzed had 2024 last-mile delivery revenues from $1.5 million to $1.1 billion, representing approximately 32% of the estimated $10.15 billion U.S. Third-Party Logistics Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market. A&A estimates the U.S. 3PL Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery Market experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2017 through 2024 and will have a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 through 2026.There is considerable uncertainty surrounding the newly imposed import tariff levels. However, we believe that the most significant effect on big and bulky last-mile delivery 3PLs will stem from a decrease in consumer spending. Since much of the demand for last-mile delivery is closely linked to consumer behavior, we see this as a headwind. This situation is also a factor in our lower growth projections from 2024 to 2026.In this report, last-mile delivery is defined as the transportation of big and bulky shipments (not parcels) from the last warehouse or terminal to the final consignee for commodities such as furniture/mattresses, appliances, electronics/high-tech, exercise equipment, construction materials, industrial machinery, or medical equipment to a destination within the United States where they will be used or consumed. These can be business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments.Last-mile e-commerce orders are typically shipped as small packages and transported by parcel carriers. Third-party logistics providers with fleets of independent contractors and freight brokerage operations deliver many last-mile orders. In addition, Less-than-Truckload (LTL), Last-Mile, Household Goods, and Truckload (TL) carriers are expanding last-mile services for big and bulky items to accommodate the rapid growth in e-commerce retail sales.Consumer expectations for faster and more reliable services are prompting 3PLs to adapt and innovate continuously. Having an exceptional customer experience is a crucial competitive differentiator. 3PLs that optimize their delivery processes and uphold high service standards will be best positioned for success in this evolving market.For more information on this report, “Delivering through Uncertainty: Big and Bulky Last-Mile Delivery in the United States,” and other market research, please visit:ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market.A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else. Our ongoing commitment to this mission is demonstrated by the frequent citations of A&A’s 3PL market research in media articles, publications, and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PL companies. Additionally, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers worldwide.A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the third-party logistics (3PL) market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies. Additionally, it has supported 26 completed investment transactions and offered advice to numerous organizations seeking to benchmark their current 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.For more information, please contact:Amy St. Peter at +1-414-545-3838,or email Amy@3PLogistics.comABOUT THE NATIONAL HOME DELIVERY ASSOCIATION (NHDA)In 2013, ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture, and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service, and improving the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy. The NHDA has grown to over 70 member companies representing the leading companies in this logistics industry segment. Collectively, NHDA members account for over 70% of residential “bulky goods” deliveries and setups, utilizing thousands of delivery teams and logistics professionals across the country.The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is committed to advancing the interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and customer service.It can be found online at:For more information, please contact:William Lecos at +1-703-407-0580,or email blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.org

