NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways mid-June to July 1
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting in mid-June to July 1 depending on grass height.
Additional mowing could take place sooner at highway intersections and in urban areas.
Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
North Dakota state law requires hay bales to be stored on the outer edge of the right of way. Large round bales should not be placed on inslopes or within 60 feet of the roadway. North Dakota state law requires all hay stored on the right of way to be removed by November 1.
For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.
- Bismarck District 701-328-6950
- Devils Lake District 701-665-5100
- Dickinson District 701-227-6500
- Fargo District 701-239-8900
- Grand Forks District 701-787-6500
- Minot District 701-857-6925
- Valley City District 701-845-8800
- Williston District 701-774-2700
Additional information and the district map can be found at www.dot.nd.gov/about-nddot/nddot-districts.
