NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways mid-June to July 1

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting in mid-June to July 1 depending on grass height.

Additional mowing could take place sooner at highway intersections and in urban areas.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

North Dakota state law requires hay bales to be stored on the outer edge of the right of way. Large round bales should not be placed on inslopes or within 60 feet of the roadway. North Dakota state law requires all hay stored on the right of way to be removed by November 1.

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.

Bismarck District 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District 701-665-5100

Dickinson District 701-227-6500

Fargo District 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District 701-787-6500

Minot District 701-857-6925

Valley City District 701-845-8800

Williston District 701-774-2700

Additional information and the district map can be found at www.dot.nd.gov/about-nddot/nddot-districts.

