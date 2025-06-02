MPD Arrests Two Juveniles for Robbery in Southwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles in connection to a robbery that occurred in Southwest Washington.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 12:01 a.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for a report of a robbery. The victim reported being approached by two known suspects. One suspect held the victim down while the other assaulted him and took his property. The suspects then fled the scene.

While canvassing the area, officers observed two individuals matching the description provided in the lookout. Both were stopped and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., and a 13-year-old juvenile male of Capitol Heights, Maryland, were charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25081948

