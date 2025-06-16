MPD Arrests Suspect in Glover Park Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 5:06 p.m., Second District officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of 37th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers on the scene were able to locate video footage of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene.

A short time later, the suspect was located by a U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division member. 39-year-old Lorenzo Belton of Northwest, DC was stopped, arrested, and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the United States Secret Service for their assistance with this case.

CCN: 25088674

