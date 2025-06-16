MPD Arrests Suspect in Glover Park Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 5:06 p.m., Second District officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of 37th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Officers on the scene were able to locate video footage of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene.
A short time later, the suspect was located by a U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division member. 39-year-old Lorenzo Belton of Northwest, DC was stopped, arrested, and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the United States Secret Service for their assistance with this case.
CCN: 25088674
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.