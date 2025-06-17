TRAFFIC ADVISORY: FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025 – AL AIN FC vs JUVENTUS FC

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) will host a stage game for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Audi Field. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Since Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. until Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

First Street, SW, from Potomac Avenue, SW to T Street, SW

S Street, SW from Half Street, SW, to First Street, SW

From Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. through Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 1:00 a.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

T Street, SW from First Street, SW to 2nd Street, SW

From Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. through Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 1:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

The eastside of 2nd Street, SW from R Street, SW to T Street, SW

R Street, SW from First Street, SW to 2nd Street, SW

Potomac Avenue, SW from Half Street, SW to First Street, SW

Half Street, SW from Potomac Avenue, SW to S Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.