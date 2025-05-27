VENZA Names James Filsinger as Chief Executive Officer

VENZA, provider of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance solutions for the hospitality industry, announces that James Filsinger has been appointed CEO.

I am thrilled to join VENZA and grateful for the opportunity to help lead this incredible company, alongside our talented team and longstanding industry partners.” — James Filsinger

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VENZA, the leading provider of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced that James Filsinger has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Filsinger will assume the role effective 19 May 2025. Jeff Venza, previous CEO, will remain in an advisory capacity with the company taking on the role of Chairman of the Board.Filsinger was most recently Managing Director at Ponterra Business Advisors, where he partnered with companies to optimize performance and accelerate growth. With over two decades of executive leadership in technology companies serving the hospitality sector, Filsinger has guided organizations through significant transformation, delivering operational excellence, product innovation, and exceptional client service.“James’ extraordinary track record of transforming businesses and inspiring teams makes him the perfect leader to guide VENZA through its next chapter of breakthrough innovation and unparalleled client impact,” said Venza. “His passion for excellence and deep industry experience make him the ideal person to lead VENZA and I look forward to working alongside him in this new chapter.”“I am thrilled to join VENZA and grateful for the opportunity to help lead this incredible company, alongside our talented team and longstanding industry partners,” said Filsinger. “VENZA has a clear mission, a strong reputation in the hospitality industry, and a team deeply committed to protecting client data and driving innovation. I look forward to leading it as we continue to elevate our impact for our clients.”A strong, values-driven culture has been central to VENZA’s success, shaping how the company serves its clients, supports its team, and drives innovation. Filsinger’s leadership style and commitment to transparency and integrity align with VENZA’s core values. His approach not only complements the company’s culture but strengthens it—ensuring that as VENZA grows, it will remain a purpose-led organization that champions its people and builds lasting client relationships.Before his time at Ponterra, Filsinger was CEO of Yapta, a travel technology company for real-time price tracking. During his tenure, he successfully pivoted the business from a B2C to a B2B model, amassing over 8,300 enterprise clients and leading the company to a 35x revenue increase.Earlier, he led EZYield.com, a hospitality tech company focused on online channel management, serving over 1,800 hotel clients. He also served as CEO and General Manager of Moneydirect, a joint venture between Sabre and Amadeus, where he managed more than $2.5 billion in annual travel payment transactions.In addition to his operational leadership, Filsinger brings significant expertise in mergers and acquisitions, having successfully led organizations through complex, high-value transactions. This experience will be instrumental as VENZA explores strategic acquisition opportunities to enhance its capabilities, accelerate innovation, and expand its impact across the hospitality industry. His disciplined, value-driven approach ensures that any future initiatives are thoughtfully integrated and aligned with the company’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.About VENZAVENZA is the leading provider of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance solutions for the hospitality industry. Drawing on decades of experience, VENZA provides 360-degree visibility that enables proactive risk management to mitigate vulnerabilities and keep your guests and their data safe. Know your risks and protect your enterprise with VENZA.More than 225,000 users in 100+ countries look to VENZA for tools, technology, and strategic security support. Founded in 2008, VENZA is a privately held company with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Pensacola, FL, San Juan, PR, and The Hague, Netherlands. For more information, visit www.VENZAgroup.com

