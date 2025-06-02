Love Mukbang Is Now open at Dubai World Trade Centre

Soft Opening At Love Mukbang

A new chapter has begun in Dubai’s vibrant dining scene as Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant celebrates its opening at Dubai World Trade Centre.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dubai World Trade Centre has welcomed a new addition to its culinary landscape with the opening of Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant . Developed by Mukbang Shows Management, this new concept introduces an authentic, interactive, all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and seafood dining experience in a modern, welcoming environment.Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant is situated in The Apartments, Block A, adjacent to the Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station. Guests are provided with complimentary parking for up to two hours, catering to quick lunches, leisurely dinners, and weekend gatherings. Residents of The Apartments and hotel guests receive exclusive discounts upon presentation of their room key or booking confirmation.Love Mukbang brings the essence of Korea’s “mukbang” culture to Dubai. “Mukbang” refers to the popular Korean phenomenon of sharing the enjoyment of food in abundance. “Korean BBQ is about bringing people together to enjoy excellent food in a lively atmosphere,” stated a spokesperson for Mukbang Shows Management. “Our team designed Love Mukbang to celebrate food, culture, and community connection.”The menu offers a diverse selection of Korean BBQ and Korean specialties, emphasizing quality, freshness, and authenticity. Guests can grill unlimited servings of marinated beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, and fish at their tables. The Korean Restaurant in Dubai does not serve pork or lamb, ensuring a fully halal dining experience. Seafood Restaurant options include Korean stews, grilled shrimp, calamari, and signature seafood pancakes (Haemul Pajeon), complemented by traditional Korean side dishes such as kimchi, pickled radish, and seaweed salad. Vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request.The interior blends modern design with Korean cultural elements, featuring soft lighting, wood accents, and vibrant art. Grill tables are designed to encourage interaction among diners. An advanced ventilation system maintains a comfortable, smoke-free dining environment.The team at Love Mukbang is trained to provide warm and professional hospitality. Staff assist guests with the menu and the grilling process, aiming to ensure a memorable dining experience for both Korean BBQ enthusiasts and first-time visitors. The restaurant’s leadership brings extensive experience in culinary excellence and guest service.The opening of Love Mukbang marks another milestone for Mukbang Shows Management, which already operates leading Korean restaurants in the UAE. The group has been recognized for innovative guest services, hygiene standards, and menu development, earning a strong reputation in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant is situated to serve office workers, event attendees, tourists, and residents seeking a unique and interactive dining experience. The Restaurant Will soon offer Delivery in the Downtown and DIFC Areas. All menu items are prepared in compliance with the highest halal and hygiene standards.For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, contact:Mukbang Shows Management

