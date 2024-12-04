Mukbang Shows: Top Korean Restaurant in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for BBQ and Seafood

Mukbang shows restaurant logo

Mukbang Shows, the UAE's undisputed leader in Korean BBQ dining, is proud to announce the opening of two new branches in 2025: Dubai World Trade Center and JBR

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mukbang Shows: The UAE’s #1 Korean BBQ Expands to Dubai World Trade Center and JBR The Walk in 2025Mukbang Shows, the UAE's undisputed leader in Korean BBQ dining, is proud to announce the opening of two new branches in 2025: Dubai World Trade Center and JBR The Walk.Known for its authentic flavors, exceptional chefs, and immersive dining experience, Mukbang Shows continues to redefine the culinary landscape, solidifying its reputation as the region's ultimate Korean food destination.Mukbang Shows isn’t just about Korean BBQ. The restaurant also features a mouthwatering seafood boil that has become a must-try for seafood enthusiasts in the UAE. With unlimited dining packages starting at just 69 AED, Mukbang Shows offers an unmatched experience for food lovers of all backgrounds.A Journey of Flavor and AuthenticityFounded to bring the true taste of Korea to the UAE, Mukbang Shows Korean Restaurant Dubai has grown from a single branch into a celebrated brand synonymous with quality and authenticity.The restaurant's name, inspired by the global Mukbang trend—videos of individuals enjoying large quantities of food while interacting with viewers—reflects its mission to create a communal dining experience that’s as enjoyable to watch as it is to partake in.With a menu that boasts Korean classics like bulgogi (marinated beef), galbi (short ribs), and a variety of seafood specialties, including the famous seafood boil, Mukbang Shows prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients and traditional recipes.“Our goal has always been to provide not just a meal, but a journey into the heart of Korean culture,” said Ariel, Mukbang Shows' spokesperson. “Every dish is crafted to perfection, and every bite tells a story.”The Mukbang PhenomenonMukbang Shows has embraced the social media trend that inspired its name, encouraging diners to record and share their dining experiences online. This interactive aspect has contributed to its growing popularity among younger audiences and social media-savvy foodies.“We love seeing our guests create their own Mukbang moments,” said Ariel. “It’s part of what makes dining with us so unique. Whether it’s enjoying Korean BBQ or diving into our signature seafood boil, every meal is an experience worth sharing.”What Sets Mukbang Shows ApartMukbang Shows has carved its niche by offering:Authentic Taste: Traditional Korean flavors with no compromises.Interactive Dining: Guests can grill their own food, adding a personal touch to every meal.Seafood Specialties: Including the crowd-favorite seafood boil that’s perfect for sharing.Affordable Luxury: Unlimited packages start at just 69 AED, making it accessible to all.World-Class Chefs: Experts in Korean and seafood cuisine ensuring the highest quality.Welcoming Atmosphere: A space that’s perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or casual meals.For those new to Korean cuisine, Mukbang Shows offers an ideal introduction. The staff takes pride in guiding first-timers, explaining the menu, and ensuring a memorable first taste of Korean BBQ or seafood.Expanding to Prime Locations in 2025Mukbang Shows is thrilled to announce its expansion into two of Dubai’s most vibrant areas:Dubai World Trade Center: As a hub for business and events, this location will cater to professionals and visitors seeking a premium dining experience.JBR The Walk: A popular tourist destination, JBR’s lively atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for Mukbang Shows’ immersive dining concept.Each new branch will feature enhanced menus, larger seating areas, and innovative designs that elevate the traditional dining experience.“These locations were chosen to bring our flavors to even more people,” said Ariel. “We’re excited to welcome new guests while continuing to serve our loyal fans.”Current LocationsVisit Mukbang Shows at any of its existing branches:Deira, Dubai – Find us on Google Maps Korean Restaurant Abu Dhabi – Find us on Google MapsStay tuned for the launch of our new branches in 2025:Dubai World Trade CenterJBR The WalkJoin the Mukbang MovementAs the countdown to the 2025 openings begins, Mukbang Shows invites everyone to explore its existing locations and follow along for updates.Discover why Mukbang Shows is the UAE’s #1 Korean BBQ destination.Website: https://mukbangshow.ae Instagram: https://instagram.com/mukbangshowae For media inquiries, please contact:ArielMukbang Shows PR TeamEmail: operations@mukbangshow.aePhone: 04 886 4494

We Tried The Best Korean BBQ in Abu Dhabi & Dubai

