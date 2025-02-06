Love Mukbang Korean BBQ & Seafood to Open at Dubai World Trade Center

Jenny Segalowitz

Authentic Korean BBQ & seafood with all-you-can-eat options and a new breakfast menu debuts at Dubai World Trade Center, led by Jenny Segalowitz.

We are excited to bring Love Mukbang to Dubai World Trade Center, offering the same great flavors with new surprises, including our special breakfast menu.” — Jenifer Segalowitz

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – Jenny Segalowitz, the esteemed owner of Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ and Seafood, is excited to unveil her latest culinary endeavor, Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood . Set to Open By March 2025 Strategically situated adjacent to the Convention Center and WTC Metro Station at the Dubai World Trade Center, this new establishment promises to deliver the same exceptional menu and all-you-can-eat offerings that patrons adore, along with an array of breakfast items and other delightful surprises.A Journey of Resilience and SuccessJenifer Segalowitz's inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in the UAE's culinary scene is a testament to her unwavering determination and passion. Arriving in the Emirates in 2003, she began her career working at a fast-food chain for less than $300 a month. Through years of hard work and perseverance, she now owns the popular Mukbang Shows Restaurant in Abu Dhabi.Expanding the Mukbang ExperienceBuilding upon the success of her existing Korean Restaurant locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Segalowitz aims to bring the authentic flavors of Korean cuisine to a broader audience with the launch of Love Mukbang. The new restaurant will feature:Authentic Korean BBQ: Offering premium cuts of meat, including wagyu beef, marinated short ribs, and bulgogi. Best Seafood Restaurants in Dubai : A variety of grilled fish, prawns, and squid, prepared with traditional Korean flavors.All-You-Can-Eat Options: Allowing diners to indulge in their favorite dishes without limits.Unlimited Banchan (Side Dishes): A diverse and flavorful complement to every meal.Introducing a Unique Breakfast MenuRecognizing the demand for diverse morning dining options, Love Mukbang will introduce a specially curated breakfast menu, featuring:Korean-Style Breakfast Dishes: Savory pancakes, traditional rice porridge, and grilled fish with side dishes.Fusion Breakfast Favorites: Incorporating international flavors while staying true to Korean culinary roots.Healthy Options: Nutritious soups, fresh fruit platters, and Korean-style omelets.A Commitment to Quality and SustainabilityAs with all Mukbang Shows locations, Love Mukbang will uphold the highest quality, hygiene, and sustainability standards. The restaurant will continue to source premium ingredients and maintain strict hygiene protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable dining experience for all guests.About Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ and SeafoodFounded by Jenifer Segalowitz, Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ and Seafood is a leading Korean restaurant brand in the UAE, known for its authentic flavors, high-quality ingredients, and immersive dining experience. With multiple locations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mukbang Shows has become a go-to destination for Korean food enthusiasts, families, and business professionals.

