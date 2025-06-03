Life Unbinged Offers a Faith-Based Alternative to Diet Culture in 2025

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Kristy McCammon’s new book helps readers break free from food obsession through biblical boundaries and daily surrender

Willpower wasn’t enough. I needed a plan that honored God and actually worked.” — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when wellness trends are dominated by weight-loss medications and quick-fix diets, Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession presents a powerful alternative rooted in grace, structure, and connection with God. Author and coach Kristy McCammon, who lost 100 pounds and has maintained it for more than seven years, invites readers into lasting freedom—physically, emotionally, and spiritually.Rather than another diet, Life Unbinged lays out a sustainable lifestyle with five food boundaries—three meals a day, measured portions, no sugar, no flour, and daily time with God. Readers learn to identify emotional triggers, break lifelong patterns, and walk in lasting surrender.“Willpower wasn’t enough. I needed a plan that honored God and actually worked,” says McCammon. “Life Unbinged is the roadmap I never had—but now offer to women everywhere.”The book is resonating deeply with readers: “I would give this book 10 stars if I could. It is a God-centered approach to better health. It will change your life, deepen your walk of faith, and bring you health improvement. Loved it!”Life Unbinged is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon About Kristy McCammonKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.

