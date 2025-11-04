Showdown In St. Pete Brings Division I Basketball to St. Petersburg

Showdown in St Pete Logo

Central Michigan, South Alabama, and Coppin State to Compete November 13–15 at Eckerd College

This event brings Division I men’s basketball to our community and shines a spotlight on the energy and hospitality that make St. Petersburg such a special place for college athletics.” — Tom Ryan, Director of Athletics at Eckerd College

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Showdown In St. Pete will bring NCAA Division I men’s basketball to the Gulf Coast this November, featuring Central Michigan University, University of South Alabama, and Coppin State University.All games will take place at McArthur Center (4200 54th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711), located on the campus of Eckerd College. Doors will open at 10:00 AM daily, with tip-off scheduled for 11:00 AM. Fans can expect three days of competitive action in an intimate, fan-friendly setting.Tournament ScheduleNovember 13 - South Alabama vs. Central MichiganNovember 14 - Central Michigan vs. Coppin StateNovember 15 - Coppin State vs. South AlabamaTicketsTickets for Showdown In St. Pete can be purchased in advance at https://www.gethappyticketing.com/orgs/348/ . Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as capacity at McArthur Center is limited. Group ticket inquiries can be made at 850-890-9796 or email ShowdownInStPete@gmail.com.Event Highlights- Neutral-site tournament: No team has a home-court advantage- Unique Tip-times: Standalone games nationally putting the entire focus of college basketball on St. Pete- Fan access: Doors open at 10:00 AM one hour before tip-off each day- Venue: McArthur Center provides an intimate environment for elite basketball- Community engagement: Local fans, youth programs, and alumni groups are encouraged to attendAbout the Participating ProgramsCentral Michigan University (Chippewas)Official Site: https://cmuchippewas.com Media Contact: Greg Hotchkiss, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Communications — hotch1ga@cmich.eduUniversity of South Alabama (Jaguars)Official Site: https://usajaguars.com Media Contact: Brian Fremund, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations — bfremund@southalabama.eduAlternate Contact: Seth Whitehouse, Assistant Director (Men’s Basketball) — sethwhitehouse@southalabama.eduCoppin State University (Eagles)Official Site: https://coppinstatesports.com Media Contact: Steven Kramer, Director of Athletic Communications — skramer@coppin.eduFollow Showdown In St. PeteStay connected with updates, behind-the-scenes content, and game coverage through official channels:Website: https://athleteadvantage.com/showdown-in-st-pete/ Instagram: @ShowdownInStPete — https://www.instagram.com/showdowninstpete/ X (Twitter): @ShowdownStPete — https://x.com/ShowdownStPete Facebook: Showdown In St. Pete — https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581650022267 LinkedIn: Showdown In St. Pete — https://www.linkedin.com/company/showdown-in-st-pete/ YouTube: The Locker Room - https://www.youtube.com/@thelockrm Quotes“The choice of St. Pete-Clearwater as the location for a collegiate event of this caliber is a win-win for the future of the sport and our community,” said St. Pete-Clearwater’ Sports Commission Director, Caleb Peterson. “Fueling the dreams of young athletes through the excitement of the game is the ultimate reward, all while generating significant economic impact and solidifying our destination as one-of-a-kind for sports and beyond.”“We’re proud to host the Showdown in St. Pete here at Eckerd College,” said Tom Ryan, Director of Athletics at Eckerd College. “This event brings Division I men’s basketball to our community and shines a spotlight on the energy and hospitality that make St. Petersburg such a special place for college athletics. Our staff, students, and fans are thrilled to welcome these outstanding programs to our campus.”“This event is several years in the making. The St. Pete & Tampa Bay region has been very supportive of our initiative to bring DI basketball to one of the most desirable destinations in America,” said Nima Omidvar, Event Director of Showdown In St. Pete and Vice President Basketball & Events at Athlete Advantage. “Eckerd College’s McArthur Center offers a perfect intimate setting for high-level basketball and an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike. Our intention is to grow this event annually and we are calling on the community to help us show these participating teams there is a great interest in College Basketball in St. Petersburg, Florida!”About Showdown In St. PeteShowdown In St. Pete is a three-day, early-season collegiate basketball showcase that will be held annually in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event aims to spotlight competitive Division I programs while offering fans a unique opportunity to experience college basketball up close in a premier coastal destination.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for university athletics departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/ Media Contact (Event Organizer)Nima OmidvarEvent Director — Showdown In St. PetePhone: 301-717-7116Email: Nima@AthleteAdvantage.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.