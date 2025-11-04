Showdown In St. Pete Brings Division I Basketball to St. Petersburg
Central Michigan, South Alabama, and Coppin State to Compete November 13–15 at Eckerd College
All games will take place at McArthur Center (4200 54th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711), located on the campus of Eckerd College. Doors will open at 10:00 AM daily, with tip-off scheduled for 11:00 AM. Fans can expect three days of competitive action in an intimate, fan-friendly setting.
Tournament Schedule
November 13 - South Alabama vs. Central Michigan
November 14 - Central Michigan vs. Coppin State
November 15 - Coppin State vs. South Alabama
Tickets
Tickets for Showdown In St. Pete can be purchased in advance at https://www.gethappyticketing.com/orgs/348/. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as capacity at McArthur Center is limited. Group ticket inquiries can be made at 850-890-9796 or email ShowdownInStPete@gmail.com.
Event Highlights
- Neutral-site tournament: No team has a home-court advantage
- Unique Tip-times: Standalone games nationally putting the entire focus of college basketball on St. Pete
- Fan access: Doors open at 10:00 AM one hour before tip-off each day
- Venue: McArthur Center provides an intimate environment for elite basketball
- Community engagement: Local fans, youth programs, and alumni groups are encouraged to attend
About the Participating Programs
Central Michigan University (Chippewas)
Official Site: https://cmuchippewas.com
Media Contact: Greg Hotchkiss, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Communications — hotch1ga@cmich.edu
University of South Alabama (Jaguars)
Official Site: https://usajaguars.com
Media Contact: Brian Fremund, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations — bfremund@southalabama.edu
Alternate Contact: Seth Whitehouse, Assistant Director (Men’s Basketball) — sethwhitehouse@southalabama.edu
Coppin State University (Eagles)
Official Site: https://coppinstatesports.com
Media Contact: Steven Kramer, Director of Athletic Communications — skramer@coppin.edu
Follow Showdown In St. Pete
Stay connected with updates, behind-the-scenes content, and game coverage through official channels:
Website: https://athleteadvantage.com/showdown-in-st-pete/
Instagram: @ShowdownInStPete — https://www.instagram.com/showdowninstpete/
X (Twitter): @ShowdownStPete — https://x.com/ShowdownStPete
Facebook: Showdown In St. Pete — https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581650022267
LinkedIn: Showdown In St. Pete — https://www.linkedin.com/company/showdown-in-st-pete/
YouTube: The Locker Room - https://www.youtube.com/@thelockrm
Quotes
“The choice of St. Pete-Clearwater as the location for a collegiate event of this caliber is a win-win for the future of the sport and our community,” said St. Pete-Clearwater’ Sports Commission Director, Caleb Peterson. “Fueling the dreams of young athletes through the excitement of the game is the ultimate reward, all while generating significant economic impact and solidifying our destination as one-of-a-kind for sports and beyond.”
“We’re proud to host the Showdown in St. Pete here at Eckerd College,” said Tom Ryan, Director of Athletics at Eckerd College. “This event brings Division I men’s basketball to our community and shines a spotlight on the energy and hospitality that make St. Petersburg such a special place for college athletics. Our staff, students, and fans are thrilled to welcome these outstanding programs to our campus.”
“This event is several years in the making. The St. Pete & Tampa Bay region has been very supportive of our initiative to bring DI basketball to one of the most desirable destinations in America,” said Nima Omidvar, Event Director of Showdown In St. Pete and Vice President Basketball & Events at Athlete Advantage. “Eckerd College’s McArthur Center offers a perfect intimate setting for high-level basketball and an exciting atmosphere for players and fans alike. Our intention is to grow this event annually and we are calling on the community to help us show these participating teams there is a great interest in College Basketball in St. Petersburg, Florida!”
About Showdown In St. Pete
Showdown In St. Pete is a three-day, early-season collegiate basketball showcase that will be held annually in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event aims to spotlight competitive Division I programs while offering fans a unique opportunity to experience college basketball up close in a premier coastal destination.
About Athlete Advantage
Athlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for university athletics departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com/.
Media Contact (Event Organizer)
Nima Omidvar
Event Director — Showdown In St. Pete
Phone: 301-717-7116
Email: Nima@AthleteAdvantage.com
###
