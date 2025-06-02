Engineering Global Impact: CA Marine Tech Company Succeeds in Europe

Established in 1963, Bardex Corporation (Bardex), headquartered in Goleta, CA provides solutions in engineering design and consulting, as well as manufacturing and delivering equipment, technology and training to various industries needing deep water mooring and lifting ships. Bardex supports users in the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind and defense sectors.

Bardex has leveraged the US Commercial Service’s local team and its wide network in Europe to further develop relationships with key contacts across the region from Ireland to Poland. For example, in September 2024, Bardex attended the SMM Hamburg trade conference and exhibition in Germany and participated in the USA Pavilion, which CS Germany supported. Bardex identified many potential clients and received a lot of interest from attendees at the show. By seeking export counseling provided by the CS Netherlands office, Bardex was introduced to a well-established marketing and sales consultancy company with expertise in the field of maritime defense and signed the company as a local representative to increase opportunities for Bardex’s systems in Europe.