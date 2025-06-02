Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Multiple Car Rallies In Prince George’s County

June 2, 2025 (PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies yesterday in Prince George’s County. This proactive, coordinated enforcement effort focused on public roads, industrial zones and parking lots throughout Prince George’s County. The dismantling operation started at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 1 and included five large-scale illegal exhibition driving events. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 400 participants from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns. The Task Force responded to the following locations: 4600 Hargrove Drive in Lanham 15887 Commerce Court in Upper Marlboro 9172 Hampton Drive in Capital Heights 12018 Indian Creek Court in Beltsville 812 Oregon Avenue in Linthicum Heights The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions. ### CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

