New Book ‘Streaming Wars’ by Broadcast.com’s First Employee Chronicles the Inside Story of Streaming Media’s Rise

Streaming Wars: From Broadcast.com to the Future of Digital Media

Broadcast.com veteran Patrick Seaman reveals the past, present, and future of streaming media and live sports in his new book, Streaming Wars.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaming Wars: From Broadcast.com to the Future of Digital Media, the debut book by Patrick Seaman, is now available on Amazon and Apple Books. Seaman, Co-founder and CEO of SportsBug, was employee #1 at AudioNet (later Broadcast.com) in 1995, helping Mark Cuban build what became the world’s largest aggregator and distributor of audio and video. That effort culminated in the $5.7 billion acquisition by Yahoo! in 1999, one of the defining deals of the first internet era.

In Streaming Wars, Seaman offers a rare, insider's chronicle of the rise of streaming, from its dial-up origins to today’s fragmented, mobile-first media environment. The book combines personal narrative with deep technical and business analysis, highlighting the pivotal decisions and cultural shifts that shaped the streaming industry, and offering a clear-eyed look at what comes next.

“This isn’t nostalgia,” said Seaman. “Streaming Wars is a field report. I was there at the beginning, and now I’m working on what comes next.”

For Seaman, that “next” is SportsBug, a platform built to solve one of live sports’ most frustrating problems: the 30+ second delay in streaming. Designed specifically for use inside stadiums and arenas, SportsBug delivers real-time play-by-play, restoring sync between live action and the audio fans hear.

“Streaming Wars gives a front-row seat to how the streaming world was built, and why SportsBug is focused on fixing what’s still broken,” said John Roe, President of SportsBug. “It’s essential reading for anyone serious about live content delivery.”

Streaming Wars is especially relevant to sports media executives, broadcasters, tech entrepreneurs, and fans of business and innovation history. It connects the dots between the pioneering days of online media and the current race to control the future of streaming and digital media.

About the Author

Patrick Seaman is the Co-founder and CEO of SportsBug and was the first employee at AudioNet, later known as Broadcast.com. With over two decades in the streaming and internet industry, Seaman offers unparalleled insights into the digital media revolution.

About SportsBug

SportsBug is a sportstech company revolutionizing the in-venue fan experience with real-time, no-delay audio streamed over 4G and 5G networks. Designed for stadiums and arenas, SportsBug eliminates the 30+ second lag typical in live sports streaming, delivering synchronized play-by-play commentary to fans on-site.

