Learfield and SportsBug Launch Real-Time, No-Delay Play-by-Play with the University of Oregon

Ducks Fans Can Now Stream Learfield Broadcasts in Real Time Using SportsBug’s Revolutionary Technology Starting August 30

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learfield, the leading media and technology company in college athletics, has partnered with SportsBug to introduce a first-of-its-kind, no-delay play-by-play radio streaming experience for fans watching live sports in stadiums and arenas.

The University of Oregon will serve as the launch partner for this groundbreaking initiative. Beginning August 30 with the Ducks football season opener, fans attending home games will be able to stream Learfield’s radio broadcasts in real time — with less than one second of delay — using the Varsity Network App or through local radio affiliates.

In addition to football, this real-time experience will extend to Learfield’s home broadcasts of Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Baseball throughout the year.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with SportsBug. At Oregon we take pride in providing the best fan experience both in the stadium and on the airwaves. This is a great way to bring it all together for Duck fans.”, said Kelly Schukart, Vice-President/General Manager Oregon Sports Properties.

Unlike traditional streaming, which can lag live action by 30 seconds to over a minute, SportsBug’s proprietary technology leverages 4G and 5G networks to deliver audio in under a second. Fans can now experience every play, as it happens, while watching the game live — without the frustrating delay of standard streaming.

“This partnership is launching at the perfect place,” said Chuck Bortnick, Chief Operating Officer of SportsBug. “The University of Oregon has one of the most passionate fanbases in the country. With Learfield’s comprehensive coverage across multiple sports, Oregon fans will now get the added bonus of listening to their favorite play-by-play broadcast teams — with no delay.”

This revolutionary, game-changing broadcast is free to fans. Download the Varsity Network App, and enjoy home games with live commentary that matches what you see on the field or court.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About SportsBug

SportsBug’s mission is to revolutionize the live sports experience by providing real-time, in-venue audio broadcasts that seamlessly connect fans to the action. SportsBug’s innovative technology leverages cutting-edge 4G and 5G networks to deliver instant, lag-free, no-delay play-by-play commentary directly to fans’ smartphones, ensuring they never miss a moment of the game, utilizing the existing play-by-play broadcasts. Traditional live audio play-by-play broadcasts often reach fans in stadiums and arenas with significant delays—sometimes exceeding two minutes. SportsBug technology delivers these same broadcasts to fans with virtually no delay, transmitting the action in under one second.

