Learfield and SportsBug Announce Strategic Alliance

No-Delay, Real-Time Play-by-Play Audio Broadcasts will be made available to College Sports Fans While Watching Live Sports in Stadiums & Arenas

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learfield, leading media and technology company powering college athletics, engaging with 107+ million fans, will partner up with SportsBug and their innovative technology to deliver play-by-play radio streaming broadcasts in real-time with no delay to fans watching live sports in stadiums and arenas.

In conjunction with Learfield’s Varsity Network App and its local radio partners, SportsBug will provide a seamless user experience for fans to hear their favorite radio play-by-play announcers, while at the venue with no delay.

This fan engagement and sponsor benefit will be provided at no cost to the fans. All they need to do is download the free Varsity Network app and then listen to the game on the app when watching in the stadium or arena. Typical play-by-play streaming audio is delayed from around 30 seconds to over a minute and a half.

For example, in just 30 seconds:

• A defense can force a fumble, recover the ball, and return it for a touchdown, completely flipping the momentum of the game.

• A college basketball team can run a full offensive set, reset after an offensive rebound, and nail a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

• A leadoff hitter can draw a walk, steal second base, and advance to third on a wild pitch, putting immediate pressure on the defense.

Now, using any mobile device from any carrier, fans will hear Learfield’s broadcasts with a delay of under one second, eliminating the frustrating delay that makes it very difficult to watch live sports in the venue and listen to play-by-play.

“College sports fans have a deep connection with their local play-by-play broadcasters, and this partnership with SportsBug allows us to deliver that familiar voice directly to their ears, with no delay, while they’re in the stands. We’re thrilled to provide this seamless experience in conjunction with our local radio partners, ensuring that fans can feel even more immersed in the game as it happens,” said Chris Ferris, Learfield’s Senior Vice President for Broadcast.

“SportsBug is thrilled to be working with Learfield to bring our technology to college sports fans throughout the country. As a result, fans can now have a reason to listen to radio play-by-play streaming while attending live sports. It is a win for the fans, schools, and sponsors. SportsBug looks forward to working with Learfield and its school partners on this game--changing opportunity for radio play-by-play streaming broadcasts,” said Chuck Bortnick, SportsBug’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About SportsBug

SportsBug’s mission is to revolutionize the live sports experience by providing real-time, in-venue audio broadcasts that seamlessly connect fans to the action. SportsBug’s innovative technology leverages cutting-edge 4G and 5G networks to deliver instant, lag-free, no-delay play-by-play commentary directly to fans’ smartphones, ensuring they never miss a moment of the game, utilizing the existing play-by-play broadcasts. Traditional live audio play-by-play broadcasts often reach fans in stadiums and arenas with significant delays—sometimes exceeding two minutes. SportsBug technology delivers these same broadcasts to fans with virtually no delay, transmitting the action in under one second.

Kara Zoellner

Learfield PR Manager

770-799-3275

kara.zoellner@learfield.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.