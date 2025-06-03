RotoEdge Pro-AI Software Revolutionizes Rotomolding; Automatically Schedules Manufacturing, Provides Trends & Analysis

Sample RotoEdge Pro-AI Query: Can you reschedule the 330 Machine to finish this specific customer order? Yes. Here's the new schedule. RotoEdge Pro lets rotomolders schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue. RotoEdge Pro can be utilized anywhere in a Rotomolding Plant operation.

RotoEdge Pro-AI Software gives rotomolders fast answers, detailed insight, auto scheduling and actionable info that instantly improves operations and revenue.

RotoEdge Pro-AI will bring immediate transformation to the Rotomolding Industry. The new AI capabilities deliver analysis and trend insight to help managers make faster, revenue-generating decisions.” — Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoEdge, the developer of market-leading applications that provide Rotational Molding Manufacturers with real-time scheduling, machine and labor productivity, data and inventory control, today announced the company launched its new RotoEdge Pro-AI Software.

RotoEdge Pro-AI uses Artificial Intelligence to give plant managers the ability to ask complex questions about real-time production output, get immediate insight on trends, demand and operational needs, and automatically schedule labor, molds and machines, and track and analyze results and revenue. RotoEdge Pro-AI finds tendencies that help managers identify trends, maximize productivity, reduce costs, increase revenue, and respond more quickly to the changing business environment.

RotoEdge Pro-AI helps rotomolders use simple queries to quickly analyze real-time and historical data from daily operations, and get instant answers that will help them increase efficiency. RotoEdge Pro-AI gives accurate answers to a plant manager’s, “What if?” questions.

“Manufacturing data analysis takes time, is complex, accumulates quickly, and is difficult to use to identify trends and aggregate multi-shift mistakes and output. Raw data simply doesn’t give plant operators the information they need to make fast changes that increase productivity and revenue,” said Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO. “RotoEdge Pro-AI has the potential to bring immediate transformation to the Rotomolding Industry. The new AI capabilities deliver the analysis and trend insight that plantwide managers need from their data – that help them make faster, more revenue-generating decisions.

Real-time Analysis and Trend Insight are Critical for Revenue

Operating a rotational molding machine with multiple arms and molds can require time-consuming manual scheduling and order tracking. Most manufacturers have multiple machines and multiple plants. Until now, Rotomolders relied on complex spreadsheets, whiteboards, hand counting and extensive manual updates to track and manage customer orders, machine and even personnel training and production.

Data is becoming increasingly complex to analyze quickly and make fast decisions that help a plant reduce expenses, re-assign labor or production resources, and thereby increase revenue. Plant managers need predictive analytics, strategic planning, and decision support in the answers to questions.

RotoEdge Pro-AI was created to help plant operators quickly get actionable answers and automatically schedule production based on insight from the real-time data they are receiving from their operations such as: labor availability and efficiency, aggregated scrap count, customer order status, WIP, available inventory, completed product, margins and plantwide productivity. RotoEdge Pro-AI can also automate daily inquiries about the real-time data, and schedule a calendared response - with answers that can be delivered to a user's desktop or mobile device.

The AI-based Answers in RotoEdge Pro-AI

The new RotoEdge Pro-AI software provides fast, easy analysis of large data sets from industrial plant operations, finance, production, WIP, HR, and inventory. The generative AI tools perform plant production reviews in seconds, and provide an analytic framework to the data. RotoEdge Pro-AI also interprets current and historical data to recommend and forecast future scenarios and actions.

New RotoEdge Pro-AI allows Rotomolders and plant operators to ask detail-oriented questions such as:

• What was unexpected machine downtime and why? and

• How should we schedule orders to process the WIP we have on hand?

“Waiting for data and analytics costs Rotomolders money. Plus, there are eventual delays to customers, additional use of resin and parts, and increased time on the rotomold arms – that could all be prevented by using AI to analyze the situation and make immediate adjustments,” added Mr. Smalley. “RotoEdge Pro-AI’s fast analytics and trend identification helps Rotomolders change quickly, eliminate costly mistakes and turn their data into revenue.”

How does RotoEdge Pro-AI Work?

Plant operators have been challenged by the overload and complexity of data, that piles up quickly. Many have relied on reports and spreadsheets, that must be compiled and do not reflect the real-time operation. Plus, the operations have found it difficult to automatically schedule production that provides the best, most efficient output that will complete the most orders with the fewest resources. Real-Time Data accumulates rapidly. RotoEdge Pro-AI was designed to help Rotational Molders act as fast as the data, and provide immediate actionable insight.

RotoEdge Pro-AI’s data analytics allows rotational molders to review the progress of any customer order at any time, view the rate and detailed statistics of scrapped production, and prioritize production scheduling by machine or personnel across every work shift.

• RotoEdge Pro-AI combines, sources and analyzes large data sets including: real-time machine production numbers, inventory, demand and labor-based data, work-in-progress (WIP), post-molding operations, scrap, purchasing and shipping, and sales and Invoicing.

• Then, the RotoEdge Pro-AI Software provides accurate analysis, trends and answers in seconds.

• This provides rotomolding operations hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings and revenue.

“Rotomolders told us that they want simple ways to analyze and help them act on complex data, and answer their most pressing questions about how they can immediately understand and get to the root of their production issue, and make the most positively-impactful decision that will improve margins, deliver customer orders on time, and increase revenue. The answer is RotoEdge Pro with AI,” stated Smalley.

RotoEdge Pro-AI Pricing, Availability, and Ongoing Development

RotoEdge Pro-AI is available now to all current customers. Rotational molding and plastics manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at https://rotoedgepro.com/ or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The RotoEdge Pro Software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time.

RotoEdge Pro is easy-to-use, built specifically for rotomolding, eliminates paper, solves scheduling challenges, reduces scrap., and increases revenue.

